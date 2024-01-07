“What a troll”: Internet hilariously reacts as DDG secretly confirming Halle Bailey’s pregnancy last April Fool’s day resurfaces amid child birth

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG, have recently become the parents of their first child. The duo have been romantically linked since 2022, and there were rumors of their marriage last year due to confusion that emerged after Glamour Magazine included a quote from Leigh-Anne Pinnock's interview in their conversation with Bailey.

The Little Mermaid star announced the news of the baby's arrival on Instagram with a picture where she held the newborn's hand. DDG's hand was also spotted below, and the caption stated:

"Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you."

However, netizens have also targeted DDG on X (formerly known as Twitter) by recalling a prank he carried out in April 2023 by making a fake pregnancy announcement. One of them described the rapper as a "troll."

DDG made a fake announcement about Halle Bailey's pregnancy: Netizens share their reactions

Halle Bailey and DDG have welcomed their first child together, and the baby's name is Halo, as per the former's Instagram post. As mentioned earlier, DDG's fake pregnancy post that he shared last year has started to trend again. He posted an ultrasound photo through X (Twitter) and wrote:

"Can't wait to be your dad."

While the post went viral at the time, fans checked Bailey's page but did not find any posts or stories related to her pregnancy. The post was shared on April 1, 2023, which also marked April Fool's Day, and DDG eventually revealed the following day that the announcement was a prank.

The fake pregnancy announcement has not been deleted until now, and netizens have shared their reactions to the same on X.

According to People magazine, Bailey and DDG reportedly met on social media. The latter made his debut by posting videos on YouTube and has released three albums between 2019 and 2023.

Halle Bailey and DDG made their first appearance together in 2022

Us Weekly reports that Halle Bailey and DDG attended Usher's concert in 2022, which was held in Las Vegas. They made their first red carpet appearance at the BET Awards in June of the same year and were next spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023.

The pair has been attending a lot of other events, including Milan Fashion Week and the premiere of the documentary concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce. In an interview with British Vogue last year, Bailey addressed her relationship with DDG and said:

"What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they're the center of your world."

Halle Bailey was last seen as Nettie Harris in The Color Purple, released in 2023. She has also been praised for her performance as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which turned out to be a box-office success.