7 Most affordable watch brands

Some of the best affordable watch brands help enhance one's personality without having to make a hole in their pockets. Even though prestigious watch brands are often linked to grandeur and elegance, their high cost may prevent many people from purchasing them.

Thankfully, there are several low-cost watch producers available that provide attractive substitutes that are not only reasonably priced but also of excellent quality, functionality, and design.

These manufacturers have successfully carved out a market by providing timepieces that are just as fashionable and high-quality as their more costly rivals, appealing to those who wish to appear well without going over budget.

Best affordable watch brands to look out for

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed down seven of the best affordable watch brands:

G- Shock

Invicta

BREDA

Nordgreen

Orient

Armitron

Guess

1) G- Shock

Casio's G-Shock watches provide unique features at a reasonable price. They are durable and dependable, designed to withstand drops that would damage other watches. The term "G-Shock" refers to their capacity to withstand gravitational shocks.

Being one of the best affordable watch brands, its watches have been popular since the 1980s because they are reliable and functional. They're an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable watch that can withstand harsh conditions while remaining affordable.

The G-Shock watch lineup is divided into three categories: basic digital versions ($45-$55), durable solar atomic and world time models ($55-$120), and advanced twin and triple sensor clocks ($135-$700).

2) Invicta

The 1837-founded Swiss watch company Invicta astounds many with its reasonable prices. People constantly ponder how Invicta is able to provide watches—which are regularly discounted—at such low prices.

Even though Invicta places a strong focus on its Swiss heritage, several of its watches are really imported from Asia and use Japanese quartz movements. But this doesn't take away from the worth of Invicta watches. Being one of the best affordable watch brands, they are reasonably priced without sacrificing their opulent appeal.

Their prices range somewhere between $27 and $100. Watches with water resistance, 24k gold, and diamonds fall in the $400 to $1,000 range. While a few high-end models exceed $5,000, most are more affordable. The Pro Diver series watches range from $100 to $200.

3) BREDA

Choosing a classic-style watch is more than just a timepiece; it represents a timeless statement. Similar to Omega watches, BREDA completely knows this feeling. Their timepieces are contemporary classics, not antiques.

Most Breda watches cost less than $200 but appears to be much more expensive. Strong materials, such as stainless steel, are used, and the construction is reliable, making these elegantly designed watches extremely long-lasting.

4) Nordgreen

Nordgreen, a well-known Danish corporation, is widely recognized for its dedication to sustainability. The business ethically and sustainably obtains its products to reach carbon neutrality.

Additionally, a portion of Nordgreen's sales earnings are donated to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that support environmental responsibility. Being one of the most affordable watch brands, their prices somewhere range around $170.

5) Orient

Given its association with Swiss watchmakers and perceived high cost, Orient's inclusion on this list may surprise many. On the other hand, Orient offers reasonably priced, high-quality watches.

Orient, a Seiko subsidiary, continues to manufacture its own movements, which ensures superior quality. The company's four main collections—Classic, Bambino, Sport, and Orient Star—are known for their stylish design and reliable functionality. An Orient watch typically costs between $100 and $300 due to its mechanical movement that operates on autopilot.

6) Armitron

Armitron, founded in 1975, has solidified its position in the watch industry by offering reasonably priced, durable, and superior watches. Originally known for its multipurpose LED timepieces, the brand evolved to reflect changing trends and technological advancements.

Armitron watches are incredibly affordable, with most models costing less than $20 and rarely exceeding $75. Despite their low cost, they provide complete functionality, including 100 meters of water resistance.

7) Guess

Being one of the best affordable watch brands, Guess is renowned for its fine watches in addition to its fashionable apparel and accessories. Sequel AG, a fashion-focused Swiss business connected to the Timex Group, is the manufacturer of Guess timepieces.

Quartz movements are commonly used in these watches to guarantee accuracy and put style above minute details. Though not technically sophisticated, Guess watches are renowned for their durability and fashionable appearance, which appeals to people looking for a stylish wristwatch. Typically, a Guess watch costs about $80.

Conclusion

Various watch brands offer a diverse range of reasonably priced options that can add flair and sophistication to one’s outfit without the hefty price tag.

These above-mentioned affordable watch brands have something for everyone, whether it's the timeless appeal of an Orient, the robust durability of a G-Shock, or the modern designs of Guess.