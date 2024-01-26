Diesel watches are rugged and come in unique designs that match the brand's industrial image. The Italian fashion house, established in the late 70s' by Adriano Goldschmeid and Renzo Ronsso, is known for its collection of watches, ready-to-wear apparel, perfumes, and accessories.

This article explores the eight best offerings from the brand's timepieces for men.

8 Best Diesel watches for men

1) The Mega Chief Stainless Steel

The Mega Chief stainless steel (Image via Watch Station)

This water-resistant timepiece is featured in a bracelet design, with the straps and case crafted from metallic stainless steel, dressed in a black hue, complemented by the greyish dial base. It features golden and white accents on the hands and hour markers, with golden highlights on the crown.

This Diesel watch is priced at USD 188 on Watch Station.

2) The Mr. Daddy Leather

The Mr. Daddy leather (Image via Watch Station)

This timepiece features white perforated leather straps, attached to the white stainless steel case, contrasted by the brownish dial plate, alongside black and blue accents on the crowns and hands, while the brand name is embossed on the dial in white and blue hues.

This watch sells for USD 276 on Watch Station.

3) The Overflow Chronograph

The Overflow Chronograph (Image via Watch Station)

This chronographic men's timepiece features reddish silicone straps, fastened by a metallic buckle. Additionally, the watch features a grey-toned waterproof stainless steel case that houses the dial highlighted by the black, white, and reddish detailings embedded around it.

This watch retails for USD 160 on Watch Station.

4) The Uber Chief Stainless Steel

The Uber Chief stainless steel (Image via Watch Station)

This gold-toned timepiece features bracelet-designed straps built from stainless steel, coupled with metallic lugs that connect the straps to the case, enclosing the three-hand featured dial design. Off-white detailings can be seen on the dial, contrasting against the golden color scheme of the watch.

This Diesel watch is priced at USD 236 US on Watch Station.

5. The Split Chronograph

The Split chronograph (Image via Watch Station)

This dichromatic-coloured timepiece features white silicone straps, accented by the greyish metallic lug, attached to the case that encapsulates the dial featuring white and black hues on the hour markers, hands, and sub-dials.

The branding detailing features the "diesel" lettering prints on the grey-toned dial plate in a white hue.

This Diesel watch is priced at USD 188 on Watch Station.

6. The rPET

The rPET (Image via Watch Station)

This vintage watch features black straps designed from a synthetic material. The black strap features white highlights of the brand name.

The dial comes in a black background detailed by the white hue of the hour markers and numberings, coupled with the silver-white hands and red detailing.

This retro-inspired timepiece is priced at USD 230 on Watch Station.

7. The Grifted Watch

The Grifted watch (Image via Watch Station)

This watch is built from deep brown leather material. Splashes of grey hue are seen on the lugs and case, with navy blue and silver-white hues on the dial. The watch is fitted with the single-prong closure.

This Diesel watch is priced at USD 174 on Watch Station.

8. The Mega Chief Analog Grey Silicone Watch

The Mega Chief analog grey silicone watch (Image via Watch Station)

This analog timepiece is features grey silicone straps, complemented by the black hue of the lugs and stainless steel case. The dial is covered majorly in a brown hue, with black accents on the hands and hour markers.

This watch is available for USD 175 on Watch Station.

This series of Diesel watches are widely recognized for their designs that feature vibrant and eye-catching colorways, as well as their durability, featuring stainless steel, leather fabrics, and others that have also been a driving force of the watch's global recognition.

