8+ second-generation male K-pop groups: TVXQ, BIGBANG, and more

Out of the five generations that the K-pop industry has currently unfolded into, the second-generation male K-pop groups are undoubtedly seated on the most cherished list of artists. The second generation is often referred to as the golden age of K-pop since it stood as one of the primary reasons behind the Hallyu Wave, the world-dominating influence of Korea and its culture.

Several fans, to this day, cherish the generation and the artists who greatly contributed to the same. While some of the second-generation male K-pop groups have either disbanded or gone on indefinite hiatus due to their lengthy presence in the industry, some groups have continued to put forth new music, release fresh content, and exert an influence on the K-pop fans that's just as equal as the third, fourth, and even fifth-generation K-pop male groups.

10+ second-generation male K-pop groups that are still active: INFINITE, Super Junior, and more

1) SHINee

The four-member boy group debuted in 2008 under SM Entertainment and currently stands as one of the most famous second-generation male K-pop groups, given their frequent activity in both solo and group projects. The group's several tracks such as Ring Ding Dong, Stand By Me, and Lucifer, have continued to dominate the internet even years after its release, gradually earning them the title, Princes of K-pop.

2) BIGBANG

Another four-piece K-pop group that astonished K-pop fans with their show-stopping music is BIGBANG. The group debuted in 2006 under YG Entertainment and has continued to captivate the K-pop scene with several unique releases such as BANG BANG BANG, LOSER, etc. However, the group's further existence into 2024 stands waveringly following the departure of T.O.P. and the changed labels of the remaining members.

3) 2PM

Next in line on the list of second-generation male K-pop groups is 2PM which made its debut under JYP Entertainment in 2008. The group's six members have continued to put forth swoon-worthy tracks until 2021, and though there have been no group works since 2023, they haven't officially disbanded and the members have been heavily active through the solo projects.

4) INFINITE

Debuted under Woolim Entertainment in 2010 is INFINITE, next on the list of second-generation male K-pop groups. However, following the departure of Hoya in 2017, the group briefly fell into a hiatus until they made a comeback after five years under a new agency, INFINITE COMPANY. The group is well known for its several classic songs such as Man In Love, Bad, The Eye, etc.

5) Super Junior

Another one among the second-generation male K-pop groups that debuted under SM Entertainment is the thirteen-piece group, Super Junior. However, following its debut in 2005, the group was reduced to ten members by 2019 after the departure of its three members, Han Geng, Kibum, and Kangin. Regardless, several of their songs such as Sorry Sorry, Black Suit, Mr. Simple, etc., continue to exert their influence on the masses.

6) TVXQ

The originally five-member K-pop boy group that debuted under SM Entertainment in 2003, slowly turned into a K-pop duo consisting of U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin. The group's name roughly translated into Rising Gods of the East, and they currently stand as the most successful band of their generation following the several records they broke in the first decade of their career.

7) BF (Boyfriend)

The next on the list of second-generation male K-pop groups is BF otherwise known as Boyfriend which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2011. The five-piece K-pop boy group was not only praised for its unique and cheerful music but its quality as the first-ever group with twin members attracted many fans.

8) F.T. Island

The South Korean rock band that debuted under FNC Entertainment in 2007 is next on the list of second-generation male K-pop groups. The group currently consists of four members, each taking a position as the vocalist, bassist, drummer, etc., and they grew in popularity for the diverse songs they put forth such as Severely, Love Sick, Hello Hello, etc.

9) HIGHLIGHT

Formerly known as Beast, HIGHLIGHT debuted under Cube Entertainment in 2009. However, following the departure of Jang Hyunseung in 2016, the then-five-member K-pop group shifted agencies to Around US Entertainment, re-debuting under the name HIGHLIGHT in 2017. The group garnered much attention for their songs Plz Don't Be Sad, NOT THE END, etc.

10) TEEN TOP

The last on the list of second-generation male K-pop groups is TEEN TOP which made its debut under TOP Media in 2010. The group's initial six members boiled down to four following the departure of L.Joe and C.A.P. in 2017 and 2023 respectively. Regardless, their songs such as HWEEK, Miss Right, Run Away, etc., have continued to maintain their popularity.

Despite the abundance of K-pop groups that've been making their debut in recent years, fans still undoubtedly go back to the second-generation male K-pop groups, who kickstarted the deeply influential essence of K-pop.