8 shows to watch if you like Jamie Dornan's The Tourist

The Tourist, featuring Jamie Dornan, blends the elements of action, drama, and crime. This thriller series follows a man, Elliot, who wakes up in a hospital in Australia with no memories of his past but a slew of people plotting to murder him. As chaos ensues, he receives a letter that leads him to Ireland, where he desires to discover his true identity.

Season 2 of The Tourist, set to premiere on Netflix on February 29, 2024, seeks to leave plenty to the audience's imagination to spark a desire for season 3. Directed by Chris Sweeney, there are other engaging shows like The Tourist that fans shouldn't miss out on.

8 TV shows to watch if you enjoy thrillers like The Tourist

1) Reacher

Adapted from the bestseller The Killing Floor by Lee Child, Reacher will be the perfect show to binge in the absence of The Tourist's new season. Wrongfully arrested for murder, Jack Reacher, a military police officer, sets out on a quest to uncover the whole truth. At every step, he discovers the depth of corruption in the bureaucracy that led him to be put behind bars.

2) Happy Valley

Hard-nosed police sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley is a treat to watch. A crime thriller set in rural Yorkshire, the thrilling and heartbreaking plot follows Catherine, whose world is shaken when she realizes her daughter's abuser is out of jail. A series worthy of being finished in a weekend, Happy Valley will keep you hooked.

3) Three Pines

With complex characters and the dark secrets of a town shrouded in mystery through and through, Three Pines is not a show that can easily be forgotten. This thriller series is set in the idyllic village of Quebec, where Chief Inspector Armand Gamache finds mysteries that baffle him while facing demons of his own.

Aside from investigating four murders, the series features a parallel storyline with Gamache looking into the mysterious disappearance of a young woman.

4) The Deceived

a still from The Deceived (image via New Pictures)

Packed with twists and turns, The Deceived will keep the audience on their toes at all times. Starring Paul Mescal of All of Us Strangers fame, this series is as dark as it is thrilling. It follows Ophelia, a young student who starts an affair with her lecturer, Michael. But soon both realize the consequences of their affair. It mirrors The Tourist in the way it handles unexpected situations during the show's runtime.

5) Close To Me

a still from Close to Me (image from NENT Studios UK)

Just like The Tourist's Elliot, Close to Me's Jo Harding suffers from amnesia after a terrible fall that erases a whole year from her memory. A perfect life upended by tragedy, all is not what it seems as Jo discovers pieces of her previous life. This old-fashioned mystery is a great binge-watch. Although the pacing of Close to Me is drastically different from that of The Tourist, plot elements tie the two shows together.

6) The Missing

a still from The Missing (image from New Pictures)

A gripping thriller, The Missing was created by the same minds behind The Tourist. When a young boy, Oliver, goes missing from a crowded place in France on holiday, a massive investigation begins, but to no avail. But years after his disappearance, Oliver's father begins the search again and uncovers some dark secrets from the past. Starring James Nesbitt, this series will be hard to give up on.

7) Grantchester

a still from Grantchester (image from ITV)

Featuring James Norton as Sidney Chambers, a vicar from Grantchester, a town outside Cambridge, this show delves into the depths of morality with ambition. Gripping and entertaining at the same time, Grantchester goes beyond the conventions of crime shows.

The plot follows a Cambridgeshire clergyman who gets mixed up in a series of mysterious wrongdoings in his town. Its treatment of characters is similar to that of The Tourist, which makes it a great follow-up show to binge.

8) Angela Black

With deception, betrayals, and tough decisions, Angela Black is a show that keeps surprising the audience at every turn. Starring Michel Huisman and Joanne Froggatt, this six-part series was created by the people behind The Tourist. When approached by private investigator Ed, Angela has to decide whether she wants to stay in her abusive marriage or leave and fight for her soul.

If you enjoyed The Tourist, you will not be disappointed with these thrillers. The second season of the Jamie Dornan starrer will air on Netflix on February 29, 2024.

