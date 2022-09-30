''A disgrace to her life and true story'': Fans angry with Blonde's NC-17 rating

Netflix's widely anticipated Marilyn Monroe fictional biopic, Blonde, premiered on the platform on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. One of the most talked-about things about the film is its controversial NC-17 rating.

Fans on Twitter have now expressed their anger and concerns regarding the rating, with many deeming it as "unnecessary", calling it "a disgrace" to her life.

Lucy @LucySiorek #Blonde

What an abomination. It is completely wrong to disrespect someone's life like this. Not only is the film completely misogynistic, it is a disgrace to her life and true story. How dare you give a film involving rape a NC-17 rating. There is absolutely no excuse.

With that said, read on to find out more about how netizens reacted on Twitter.

Twitterati furious over Blonde's NC-17 rating

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts regarding Blonde. Many of them slammed its NC-17 rating, saying the film was "exploitative" in the way it portrayed the pop icon's life. Some praised the film but mentioned that the rating was not needed.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

I guess I'm just confused why a NC-17 level movie was necessary to tell a story about Marilyn Monroe, like there's a need to portray her darkness in deep detail #Blonde #BlondeNetflix

#Blonde is a horrible. self-indulgent for the director and author. They were more interested in themselves than the story. I think @Netflix gave it a NC-17 bc they thought that was the only thing that would sell a weak, misogynistic one dimensional telling of a complex life.

Brandon Paul Shelton @BPaulShelton



Ana de Armas WAS Norma Jeane. She WAS Marilyn. Hypnotizing performance, undeserving of the criticisms.



I was dreading 1962 and that final scene, that final shot.



Speechless.



Ana de Armas WAS Norma Jeane. She WAS Marilyn. Hypnotizing performance, undeserving of the criticisms. I was dreading 1962 and that final scene, that final shot. Speechless. P.S. The NC-17 rating was not necessary. I loved #Blonde.

BLONDE: The anti-biopic. A dark Hollywood fever dream "rated" NC-17 not because there is anything graphic (there isnt) but because it lays bare the incessant misogyny of the 20th century. Of course the ratings board was offended. Powerful. Recommended. #Blonde

Many watched n many will watch #BlondeNetflix #blonde not because its a good movie but for its NC-17 rating!!

#Blonde's NC-17 rating doesn't make that much sense when you see what's in it.

#Blonde has a standout performance by Ana de Armas, but really feels exploitative of the tragedy of Marilyn Monroe. Also, the scene(s) that likely nabbed the film an NC-17 are completely unnecessary.

Watched #Blonde on #NetflixTudum and im super confused as to why ig got a NC-17 rating in the states and an 18 here in the U.K. unless its been heavily edited for the U.K market... ??

WHy on earth was #Blonde rated NC17. I have seen way worse stuff on HBO and Cinemax. I have seen worse in R rated movies for crying out loud. It was the abortion scene wasn't it?

The fictional biopic of the legendary Hollywood actress has polarized audiences and critics with its controversial depiction of Monroe's life. However, Ana de Armas' performance in the lead role received unanimous praise from fans and critics alike. Regarding the film's NC-17 rating, de Armas had told French magazine L’Officiel:

''I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde.''

A quick look at Blonde plot and cast

The film focuses on the various complex facets of pop icon Marilyn Monroe's personal and professional life. A brief description of the film, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel, reads:

''From Writer and Director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.''

One of the most anticipated movies in recent times, the film has generated massive controversy over a number of things, including the casting, NC-17 rating, and more, continuing to divide its viewers on social media.

Ana de Armas stars in the lead role as Marilyn Monroe stunningly, elevatingthe movie to a different level altogether. de Armas captures her character's pain and vulnerability with astonishing depth and ease.

Over the years, Ana de Armas has essayed a wide range of memorable roles in various popular films and shows, including El Internado, Una rosa de Francia, War Dogs, and Knock Knock, to name a few. Starring alongside Ana de Armas in key supporting roles are:

Julianne Nicholson as Gladys

Evan Williams as Eddy Robinson Jr.

Xavier Samuel as Cass Chaplin

Caspar Phillipson as President John F Kennedy

Michael Drayer as Deputy Will Bonnie

The film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Dominik . Dominik has directed several other critically acclaimed movies in the past, including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Killing Them Softy, and more.

You can now stream Blonde, only on Netflix.

