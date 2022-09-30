''A disgrace to her life and true story'': Fans angry with Blonde's NC-17 rating

Netflix's widely anticipated Marilyn Monroe fictional biopic, Blonde, premiered on the platform on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. One of the most talked-about things about the film is its controversial NC-17 rating.
Fans on Twitter have now expressed their anger and concerns regarding the rating, with many deeming it as "unnecessary", calling it "a disgrace" to her life.
Twitterati furious over Blonde's NC-17 rating
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts regarding Blonde. Many of them slammed its NC-17 rating, saying the film was "exploitative" in the way it portrayed the pop icon's life. Some praised the film but mentioned that the rating was not needed.
The fictional biopic of the legendary Hollywood actress has polarized audiences and critics with its controversial depiction of Monroe's life. However, Ana de Armas' performance in the lead role received unanimous praise from fans and critics alike. Regarding the film's NC-17 rating, de Armas had told French magazine L’Officiel:
''I didn’t understand why that happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than Blonde.''
A quick look at Blonde plot and cast
The film focuses on the various complex facets of pop icon Marilyn Monroe's personal and professional life. A brief description of the film, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel, reads:
''From Writer and Director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life.''
One of the most anticipated movies in recent times, the film has generated massive controversy over a number of things, including the casting, NC-17 rating, and more, continuing to divide its viewers on social media.
Ana de Armas stars in the lead role as Marilyn Monroe stunningly, elevatingthe movie to a different level altogether. de Armas captures her character's pain and vulnerability with astonishing depth and ease.
Over the years, Ana de Armas has essayed a wide range of memorable roles in various popular films and shows, including El Internado, Una rosa de Francia, War Dogs, and Knock Knock, to name a few. Starring alongside Ana de Armas in key supporting roles are:
- Julianne Nicholson as Gladys
- Evan Williams as Eddy Robinson Jr.
- Xavier Samuel as Cass Chaplin
- Caspar Phillipson as President John F Kennedy
- Michael Drayer as Deputy Will Bonnie
The film, which is based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Dominik . Dominik has directed several other critically acclaimed movies in the past, including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Killing Them Softy, and more.
You can now stream Blonde, only on Netflix.