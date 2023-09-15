A Haunting in Venice cast list and characters explored

Kenneth Branagh's new supernatural flick, titled A Haunting in Venice, arrives in theaters on Friday, September 15, 2023. The film focuses on a detective who's tasked with solving a complicated murder case. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of the movie:

"A Haunting in Venice" is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot."

It continues,

"Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.''

A Haunting in Venice features Kenneth Branagh in the lead role, with many others playing crucial supporting characters. The movie is directed by Branagh and written by Michael Green, based on Agatha Christie's acclaimed book, Hallowe'en Party.

A Haunting in Venice cast list: Who stars in the new supernatural movie?

1) Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Kenneth Branagh portrays the lead character of Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice. He's a detective whose job it is to solve a complex murder mystery. Hercule is the protagonist of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how his character is explored in the film.

Branagh looks brilliant in the film's trailer, and fans can look forward to him delivering a thoroughly impressive performance. As an actor, he's best known for his performances in Death on the Nile, Tenet, Oppenheimer, and This England, to name a few.

2) Kyle Allen as Maxime Gerard

Kyle Allen dons the role of Maxime Gerard in the new supernatural movie. Maxime is one of the initial suspects in the murder case and is extensively interrogated by Hercule. Allen looks quite impressive in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a mature and nuanced performance in the movie. He's previously appeared in numerous other films and TV shows like The In Between, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, The Path, and many more.

3) Camille Cottin as Olga Seminoff

Camille Cottin plays the character of Olga Seminoff in A Haunting in Venice. She's a housekeeper who's known for her extremely loyal nature. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point, but fans can expect her to play a significant role in the story. Camille Cottin is widely known for her performances in House of Gucci, Les Éblouis, and Connasse, among many others.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the film also features various others in important supporting roles like:

Jude Hill as Leopold Ferrier

Jamie Dornan as Dr. Leslie Ferrier

Kelly Reilly as Rowena Drake

Michelle Yeoh as Joyce Reynolds

Tina Fey as Ariadne Oliver

Riccardo Scamarcio as Vitale Portfoglio

Ali Khan as Nicholas Holland

The official trailer for the film offers a peek into the many shocking and terrifying events set to unfold. It clearly establishes the premise and maintains a dark tone that fans of atmospheric thrillers would certainly love.

Don't forget to watch A Haunting in Venice on Friday, September 15, 2023.