A Really Haunted Loud House cast list: Who stars in Nickelodeon's new Halloween movie?

Halloween movie A Really Haunted Loud House is all set to premiere on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The film tells the story of two best friends who decide to attend a party hosted by a kid at school.

Here's Nickelodeon's official synopsis of the film, as shared in their press release:

''In A Really Haunted Loud House, Lincoln Loud and his best friend Clyde skip the Loud family's Halloween Spooktacular to attend an over-the-top party hosted by the new cool kid at school, Xander, leaving his sisters to plan the annual event and grandiose neighborhood performance, while Dad fights his own demons and avoids being captured by teenage werewolf hunters.''

The description further states:

''When Xander and his mob of followers decide to play tricks and attack the Loud house, Lincoln, his sisters and Clyde must work together to save Halloween, leading to an epic standoff in the town's junkyard.''

A Really Haunted Loud House stars Wolfgang Schaeffer in one of the key roles, along with many others portraying major supporting characters. The movie is directed by Jonathan Judge and written by Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May.

A Really Haunted Loud House cast list: Wolfgang Schaeffer and others to star in new Halloween film

1) Wolfgang Schaeffer as Lincoln Loud

Young actor Wolfgang Schaeffer essays the lead role of Lincoln Loud in Nickelodeon's A Really Haunted Loud House. Lincoln is a charming and enthusiastic kid who decides to skip the Loud family's Halloween event and attend a party with his best friend, Clyde.

Lincoln seems to be the de facto protagonist of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the film. His other memorable acting credits include Pivoting, Criminal Minds, and many more.

2) Jahzir Bruno as Clyde McBride

Jahzir Bruno plays the role of Clyde McBride in the new Halloween movie. Clyde is Lincoln's best friend with whom he decides to attend a wild party hosted by a popular kid at school. Their friendship lies at the heart of the film, and it'll be fascinating to watch how Clyde's character is explored in the movie.

Jahzir Bruno has previously appeared in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,The Oath, and many more films and TV shows.

3) Martín Fajardo as Xander Coddington

Actor Martín Fajardo dons the role of Xander Coddington in A Really Haunted Loud House. He's the popular kid at school who's hosting a party that the others desperately want to attend. More details regarding his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's set to play a major role in the story.

Fajardo has previously been a part of Screwball and Huracán.

Apart from Wolfgang Schaeffer, Jahzir Bruno, and Martin Fajardo, the movie also features numerous other actors playing pivotal supporting characters like:

Jeff Pride as Dr. Miller

Lexi Janicek as Lisa Loud

Gavin Maddox Bergman as Liam Hunnicutt

Eva Carlton as Leni Loud

Annaka Fourneret as Lynn Loud

Catherine Ashmore Bradley as Luan Loud

Jolie Jenkins as Rita Loud

You can watch A Really Haunted Loud House on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon on Thursday, September 28, 2023.