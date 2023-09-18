AAPE x Vans “Authentic Bolt” Collection: Where to Get, price and more details explored

AAPE by Bathing Ape (BAPE), the iconic Japanese streetwear brand, has announced a collaboration with Vans, a California-based footwear and apparel brand. The ‘Bolt’ collection, as the collaboration has been termed, dropped on September 8 with exciting features for fans of both brands.

Bolt is essentially a remix of the iconic vans designs, the Vans Authentic and the SK8-Hi.

The shoes are priced at $82 for the Authentic silhouette and $98 for the SK8-Hi silhouette and are available to shop via any AAPE physical store and website, Vans stores, and other retailers.

The AAPE x Vans Collaboration is made of suede and comes in two colors

Whilst lovers of street culture might be familiar with BAPE, only a few might have heard of AAPE , a younger subsidiary of the BAPE which launched as a diffusion brand in 2012. Notwithstanding that the sneakers will be launched through AAPE, the collection has the fingerprint of BAPE written all over it.

The new and improved vans will feature the legendary Bathing Ape Camo print, combined with a striking bolt design that extends from the midsole onto the sidewall of the sneakers. The sneakers will also feature colorful indented lines running through most of the outside quarter.

The shoes are made of a soft suede material and come in two color variations: olive and soft grey.

The SK8-Hi are the hightop versions of the Authentic, and feature three distinctive embroidery on the high tops, giving them a stylish appeal. The indented lines on the grey version of the shoes is coated in blue, while that of the olive counterpart is coated in pink.

Another unique feature of these shoes is the ‘’apes and planet earth’’ inscribed on the midsole alongside the branding of both labels on the heel counter, creating a striking balance with the Vans iconic off the wall logo on the tongue.

The BAPE brand and Vans have a long history

Vans and the BAPE brand (the umbrella brand for AAPE) share the same love for street culture and self-expression and there is nothing better than watching two brands who have so much in common, come together for different collaborations.

The brands had their first-ever collaboration in 2020 for a limited edition custom lineup that was sold only in China. In 2021, the iconic brands came together again for their head-to-toe collection that featured the OG Authentic 44 GX sneakers with the BAPE camouflage and the Vans ripstop canvas. The sneakers were paired with a co-branded hoodie, featuring the emblem of both brands.

The 2021 fall/winter collection featured classic skate silhouettes that had a touch of the iconic BAPE camouflage.

As expected, sneakerheads have rushed to the AAPE and Vans online and physical stores to cop these trendy shoes.