'Abbott Elementary' episode 3: How does the show comment on the education system? 

Abbott Elementary aired its third episode for the season on January 11, 2022. Titled "Wishlist," this episode deals with the constant struggles of elementary teachers with the local government. In most instances, as depicted in the earlier two episodes, the scrabble is due to underfunding.

The third episode is no different. In this episode, the teachers ask the local community for school supplies. Things never go smoothly for the Philadelphia high school teachers, and a hilarious plot transpires. The episode also sees Janine encourage Gregory to decorate his classroom.

The underlying tone of the episode makes some serious social commentaries on real issues prevalent within the public education system.

"The Wishlist" recap: How does Janine get what she wants?

The third episode of Abbott Elementary focuses on the annual "wishlist" session. Every year teachers ask for school supplies from the local community during this time. Janine (Quinta Brunson) comes up with the idea of using a video to list the things she needs.

With the idea from Ava Coleman (Janelle James), she makes a quirkier video of herself. She further requests Ava to make another video for Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) after seeing how she is struggling with the limited school supplies.

Ava gets the job done, just not in a very ethical way. She makes a video depicting how poorly the class is doing and uploads it. It manages to get the public engagement, and Barbara receives more things than she listed in her wishlist. This makes some harshly relevant social commentary despite the episode being very light-hearted.

The commentary on the present-day public schooling system

The third episode makes some important social remarks. The entire episode's struggle is with getting school supplies. Seeing teachers struggle to impart real education is an eye-opener. The most intriguing thing in this episode is how the teachers have to make entertaining Tik-Tok videos and appeal to the emotional side of the community to fulfill their basic needs.

Abbott Elementary points out how people are rarely taken seriously outside the world of social media in the present day. The whole satire of the situation is how Ava succeeds in gathering mass support.

The show looks to raise awareness about such issues without getting too serious with the plot.

When will the next episode of 'Abbott Elementary' release?

The next episode of the mockumentary-style sitcom will release on January 18, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates on Abbott Elementary.

