Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story cast list: Who stars in Lifetime's true crime thriller?

Lifetime's new crime drama film, titled Abducted by My Teacher, is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 8/7c. The film is a dramatization of the 2017 true kidnapping and s*xual abuse story of a 15-year-old high schooler Elizabeth Thomas by her high school teacher Tad Cummins. The film will not only recount the incidents sequentially but will also bring out new details about the case not known to the public.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime, reads:

"Elizabeth Thomas was just a 15-year-old high schooler who wanted to make friends when she caught the eye of Tad Cummins, a trusted, beloved and married high school teacher. Making her feel safe and loved, he groomed Elizabeth for months, and ultimately coerced her to go on the run with him after another student reported seeing him kiss Elizabeth."

It further reads,

"Elizabeth’s abduction set off a nationwide manhunt and her over month-long ordeal came to an end when the pair was discovered in northern California and Cummins was arrested. After enduring sexual abuse at the hands of Cummins, Elizabeth was left to face those in her home town who thought that she was responsible for her own kidnapping. Ultimately, Elizabeth bravely stood up in court and helped send the teacher she once trusted to prison."

The film is written by Kristine Huntley and directed by Shawn Linden, with Juliette Hagopian acting as the producer.

Abducted by My Teacher cast list: Michael Fishman and others to feature in Lifetime's new crime drama

1) Michael Fishman

Michael Fishman will be playing the lead role of Tad Cummins in Lifetime's Abducted by My Teacher.

Cummins was the 50-year-old high school teacher of Elizabeth Thomas who had s*xually assaulted her during her time at school and had also abducted her fearing that he might get caught for his actions. The disappearance caused a nationwide manhunt for Thomas which lasted a month, and in the end, Cummins was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

While the exploration of Fishman's character will undoubtedly be disturbing for viewers to watch, it will serve as a warning to always maintain safety and to report such crimes before they get out of hand.

Michael Fishman has previously starred in a host of acclaimed projects including Seinfeld, The Conners, Roseanne, Sport Science, Hey Arnold!, and Little Rosey, among others.

2) Summer H. Howell

Actress Summer H. Howell will play the role of Elizabeth Thomas in Abducted by My Teacher. Thomas is a 15-year-old high schooler who struggles with loneliness due to her family troubles. She confides in her science teacher Tad Cummins about her problems and starts considering him to be her mentor. However, Cummins has a horrific motive behind his actions and commits unspeakable crimes against Thomas.

Summer H. Howell has previously starred in quite a few movies and TV shows including Clouds, Curse of Chucky, Hunter Hunter, and All Fun and Games, among others.

3) Adam Hurtig

Adam Hurtig is set to play the role of Myron Allen in Abducted by My Teacher. While details about his role haven't been revealed yet, he's expected to play a significant part in the story.

Viewers will be well acquainted with Hurtig from his previous works including Nobody, Cult of Chucky, Flag Day, Little Bird, Spencer Sisters, Polarized, and Elevator Game, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Abducted by My Teacher star numerous other actors and actresses in supporting roles including:

Averie Peters as Lily Thomas

Paul Essiembre as Brett

Lisa Marie DiGiancinto

Meredith Rose as Brandi

Sharon Bajer as Dr. Kanmer

Gino Anania as Ben Thomas

Gwendolyn Collins as Felicia

Gabriel Daniels as Detective Maclendon

Abducted by My Teacher premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 8/7c.