"Actors in their 40s playing teenagers": Twitter slams new Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer

Paramount+ recently dropped the trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Wednesday, February 7. The upcoming show will serve as a prequel to the legendary musical romantic comedies Grease and Grease 2, released in 1978 and 1982 respectively.

The upcoming television series, which will be released on April 6 and is created by Annabel Oakes, will be set in 1954, a couple of years prior to the events of Grease and Grease 2.

The two previous films in the franchise are considered iconic to this date, but upon the release of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' trailer, netizens on Twitter ridiculed the upcoming show. One fan was amused that 40-year-old actors will be playing high school students in it:

A fan's reaction Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

New Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies trailer faces heavy backlash on Twitter

Paramount+ previously released two teasers for the upcoming show but recently launched the final trailer on February 7. The show is set in 1954, which is four years before the events of the first Grease film.

Although the series was high on anticipation, netizens weren't impressed with the trailer and several took to their social media to ridicule it. Several blatantly said that the show is going to "get canceled after one season," which was a supposed dig to the new epidemic of many beloved shows' mass cancelations by popular networks.

One particular fan wrote that they were surprised that the Workaholics movie was canceled for Paramount+ to make Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies in the name of content for a global audience. Check out a few of these tweets below:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

From their tweets, it is quite clear that netizens are tired of networks rehashing old content in the name of making a new show.

What is Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies all about?

The official synopsis of the upcoming show, according to its trailer description on YouTube, reads as:

"Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming to Paramount+ 7th April. The musical series takes place in 1954: four years before the original “Grease”, four years before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and four yeas before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school."

It continues:

"A group of fed-up outcasts, played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara, dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."

The upcoming series will star Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Assistant Principal McGee.

Executive producers of the show include Annabel Oakes, Marty Bowen, and Erik Feig. It's produced by Alethea Jones and predominantly filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will be released on Paramount+ on April 6, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes