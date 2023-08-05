Adam Sandler's You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more 

Adam Sandler's latest film You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is set to premiere on Netflix on August 25, 2023. The film promises to be a fun-filled family drama and will be the official film adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's 2007 book of the same name.

The official synopsis of the title as per Netflix reads:

"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."

The film will feature Murder Mystery 2 star Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel (best known for being the voice of Elsa in Frozen) in lead roles. An interesting fact about the film is that it will star Adam Sandler's family, including his wife Jackie Sandler, and daughters Sunny and Sadie Sandler all all taking on prominent roles in the title.

Sandler reportedly has an ongoing deal with Netflix and has produced a dozen exclusive titles with the streaming platform. You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is set to follow suit and is set to be an exciting comedy-drama for viewers of all age groups.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is all about Stacy and her big day

The premise for the film is based on the young adult novel of the same name by author Fiona Rosenbloom.

The synopsis of the book reads:

"Stacy Friedman is getting ready for one of the most important events of her young life––her bat mitzvah! All she wants is the perfect BCBG dress to wear, her friends by her side, and her biggest crush ever, Andy Goldfarb, to dance with her (and maybe even make out with her on the dance floor). But Stacy’s well-laid plans soon start to fall apart."

It continues:

"Her stressed-out mother forces her to buy a hideous sequined dress that makes her look like the bride of Frankenstein. Her mitzvahs are not going well at all. And then the worst thing in the entire world happens––causing Stacy to utter the words that will wreak complete havoc on her social life …'You are SO not invited to my bat mitzvah!'"

The setting of the film is simple and fun, focusing on Stacy (played by Sunny Sandler) and her upcoming bat mitzvah. She, along with her parents Danny Friedman (played by Adam Sandler) and Bree Friedman (played by Idina Menzel) are preparing for the bat mitzvah of her dreams. Stacy is excited about her crush Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) being present at the party and dreams of sharing a kiss with him on her big day.

However, the film will also shed light on the relationship between Stacy and her best friend Lydia Rodriguez Katz (played by Samantha Lorraine). Although they share a close bond, their friendship is soon threatened, which could impact Stacy's big day.

More about You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

A still from the upcoming film (image via IMDB)

Sammi Cohen, known for directing the 2022 film Crush, will help the upcoming title. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah began filming on June 29, 2022, and was completed on August 11. The majority of the filming took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and Alloy Entertainment are producing the film.

The movie is set to premiere on Netflix across the globe on August 25, 2023.