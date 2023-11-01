Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” sneakers are the latest from Damian Lillard and Adidas, as they shift their attention towards delivering a cost-effective and versatile basketball shoe. The Dame 8 EXTPLY, having been unveiled in early September, is designed to endure a variety of playing conditions, from professional indoor courts like the Fiserv Forum to local outdoor spaces in Germantown, Wisconsin.

The Dame 8 EXTPLY has been introduced in a few variations since its launch. Its latest iteration, the “Pulse Mint,” stands out as the second-most vibrant version.

The mid-top sneaker boasts a striking "Pulse Mint" hue encompassing its mesh upper, overlays, and forefoot strap, while also featuring a clean white sole and contrasting black accents.

The “Pulse Mint” sneakers are set to release on November 1, 2023, at a retail price of $130. They can be found at authorized Adidas retail outlets and online on the official Adidas website.

Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” sneakers feature jet-black and pink detailing

The Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” doesn't just captivate with its vibrant colors, but also offers commendable functionality and design elements.

The shoe is highlighted by a mesh upper treated with a refreshing “Pulse Mint” color, which is well complemented by overlays and a forefoot strap of the same shade. This ensures a snug and supportive fit while maintaining a breathability aspect.

The sole, in crisp white, adds a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” sneakers close view (Image via Sneaker News)

Attention to detail is evident in the Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” sneakers. The tongue, laces, inner lining, and heel, all feature contrasting jet-black elements.

The heel prominently showcases Adidas' signature enlarged 3-Stripes, subtly attesting to the brand's legacy and quality. To further elevate the aesthetic, the lace locks branded with “Dame Time” are executed in a brilliant pink finish, adding a pop of color and vibrancy.

Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” sneakers overview (Image via Sneaker News)

This version of the Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY speaks to the dynamic nature of basketball, effortlessly transitioning from indoor professional courts to rugged outdoor terrains.

Known for its iconic three stripes, Adidas has revolutionized athletic footwear and apparel.

From introducing the first track shoes with removable spikes to collaborating with legends like Stan Smith and Kanye West, Adidas has consistently blended innovation, style, and performance, solidifying its place in both sports and cultural history.

Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” sneakers closer view (Image via Sneaker News)

In the “Pulse Mint” edition, Lillard and Adidas have successfully combined visual appeal with performance. The Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” emerges as a versatile option for athletes seeking both style and functionality at a reasonable price point of $130.

The Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY “Pulse Mint” sneakers is about Adidas' legacy of form and function. Seamlessly blending vibrant aesthetics with practical design, the sneakers have carved a niche for themselves.

Slated for a November 1 release, these sneakers are a vivid continuation of the Dame series, offering enthusiasts a blend of style, affordability, and performance.