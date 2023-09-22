Adidas x National Geographic Aurora Borealis collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

For the second time now, Adidas and National Geographic have come together to launch a special nature-inspired 25-piece collection.

Previously these two brands have worked together and launched an exclusive hiking collection which was widely appreciated by the fans. Now, they are back with another amazing collection inspired by Aurora Borealis's light.

It will be a multi-seasonal collaboration that elevates hiking wear and the high-performance trail that also incorporates mesmerizing pictures of Nothern lights.

Adidas x National Geographic Aurora Borealis collection will be launched on September 27, 2023, via the official website of Adidas, the app, and via selected retailers. The pricing range for the collection is still unknown.

Adidas x National Geographic Aurora Borealis collection features a limited edition of the Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex hiking boots

Aurora Borealis collection (Image via Adidas)

The Aurora Borealis is a natural phenomenon that has captivated people for millennia. The amalgamation of green, pink, red, blue, purple, and yellow creates a mesmerizing light patterns in the sky.

This wonder of the natural world is the main inspiration for the new Aurora Borealis collection. Senior Product Director BU Outdoor, Nadia Svensson said:

"Nature is special beyond words. It has the power to create indescribable emotions. And not many spectacles encapsulate this better than the Northern Lights. Together with National Geographic, we’ve captured the beauty of this phenomenon in fresh ways across a 25-piece collection which we hope inspires adventure-seekers to get outdoors and experience the transformative benefits of nature."

The Aurora Borealis collection includes:

TERREX Swift R3 GORE-TEX hiking boot - Combining the lightweight cushioning of a trail-running boot with the stability and wear-resistance of a hiking boot to create one shoe that can do it all.

TERREX National Geographic RAIN.RDY 3-IN-1 Jacket - Featuring an outer shell made of 2.5L waterproof RAIN.RDY and an inner jacket made of polar fleece, this jacket combines enhanced protection and flexibility with a striking aesthetic design that was influenced by the Northern lights. The jacket is for both men and women.

TERREX National Geographic Softshell Jacket - A jacket that is both practical and fashionable, suitable for whatever adventurers may have planned in the great outdoors. Abrasion resistance is provided by reinforced areas on the chest, shoulders, and forearms.

TERREX National Geographic High Pile Fleece Jacket - The ideal accessory for keeping warm on brisk days spent outside in the fresh air, the Fleece Jacket has parts that are reflective, allowing the wearer to be seen and protected even in low-light conditions.

The main shoe of this series, the Terrex Swift R3 Gore-Tex hiking boots has a lace-up design that is inspired by running sneakers and comes in shades of green, blue, black, and gray. It is supported by textured rubber outsoles that are reminiscent of hiking boots.

Similar colors can also be seen in the collection's other outdoor clothing pieces, such as a unisex 3-in-1 waterproof shell jacket, which comes in two colorways, green and beige, and blue, paneled with photographs of the lights.

Both of these jackets are paneled with images of the lights. A reflective lightweight fleece type is also available for wear in chilly weather, in addition to a softshell jacket that has been reinforced.

The Adidas x National Geographic Aurora Borealis collection will be exclusively available in selected stores for the adiClub members.