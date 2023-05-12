Adidas NMD S1 "Linen Green" sneaker pack: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Adidas has been expanding its NMD sneaker line by releasing multiple iterations over the years. One of the most recent silhouettes from the line is the NMD S1, which launched in 2021. The three-stripes label has continued to capitalize on the sneaker model with multiple launches and colorways, the latest of which is the NMD S1 "Linen Green" pack.

The latest makeover pack comes after the brand introduced "Core Black" and "Core White" makeovers. It features two new hues with a white and a black backdrop. The common color both products share is a minty green hue.

The NMD S1 "Linen Green" was released on the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on May 11, 2023. A pair costs $250. Those interested can get the sneakers from any of the aforementioned outlets.

More about the newly released Adidas NMD S1 "Linen Green" sneaker pack and the entire line

The newly released NMD S1 "Linen Green" sneaker pack features a black and white counterpart (Image via Adidas/Sportskeeda)

Adidas introduced the NMD S1 sneaker model in 2021 by releasing a triple white pair, which ended up selling out in a few seconds. Besides a limited public release, the sneakers were also presented to athletes and other personalities to test them out. Later, it was released in a "Triple Core Black" color scheme.

Now, the German sportswear giant is giving yet another eye-catching makeover to the NMD S1 silhouette. Its official site introduces the model as:

"Dubbed S1 as an abbreviation of “Sneaker Number 1”, the provocative silhouette daringly evolves the NMD lineage with a Black color update. The outcome – a stripped back look that stays true to an ethos of purposeful simplicity, considered aesthetics, and formal innovation."

SoleInsider @SoleInsider adidas NMD S1 dropping today for $250.00 => undefined adidas NMD S1 dropping today for $250.00 => undefined https://t.co/VXUSHnXC0d

The NMD sneaker line can be associated with the German sportswear label's heritage. Its S series continues to impress sneakerheads around the world.

The NMD S1 model has been designed with five distinct additions, including the tightened collar for ankle support, ribbed toes to avoid in-foot slippage, flexible heels for comfort, and tongue weaving.

Here's what the brand says about the sneakers:

"Explore the city. Escape the city. Both are options in these adidas NMD_S1 Shoes. In the next chapter of the NMD story, these running-inspired sneakers pair classic NMD elements with a stripped-down design made for the city and beyond."

SoleInsider @SoleInsider adidas NMD S1 dropping today for $250.00 => undefined adidas NMD S1 dropping today for $250.00 => undefined https://t.co/X6AzlH7EmM

The first pair in this collection comes clad in a "Core Black / Core Black / Linen Green" color scheme. The second pair comes clad in a "Grey One / Grey One / Ice Mint" colorway.

Both sneakers feature a pastel green hue, which is added to the upper and midsole unit of the sneakers. The pastel green hue contrasts with the grey pucks and jutting jade hue.

The upper quarter panels of the shoes are constructed out of mono-mesh windows to add breathability. More design details are added with BOOST midsoles, plugs, and semi-translucent TPU shells.

Don't forget to check out the NMD S1 "Linen Green" pack on the Adidas website and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes