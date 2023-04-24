Adidas Response CL "Linen Green": Price and more details

Adidas recently released Women's "Linen Green" Response CL, a line of running shoes that is designed to provide comfort, support, and flexibility for runners. Blending vintage appeal with contemporary design elements, it has positioned the Response CL sneaker within the "Dad shoe" trend.

Even three years after its revival from the archives, the shoe continues to attract attention with its updated appearance, featuring a range of faded green shades.

The retail price of this women's Response CL "Linen Greens" colorway is around $100, but it may vary depending on the retailer and availability.

Adidas Response CL "Linen Green" shoes made in part with recycled content

The "Linen Green" mesh base layer of this shoe dominates its real estate and is accentuated by color-matched suede-treated overlays that enliven an overall light color scheme. The leather overlay and tongue tab contrast with the dark hits of "Silver Green."

To complement the tonal pistachio upper, the mid-foot 3-Stripes, sock liner, and laces come in a neutral "Chalk White," except for the clad-white adiPRENE midsole that adds brightness to the shoe.

Giving information about their Linen Green Women's Response CL, Adidas wrote:

"Whether you're hitting the trails or just the corner shop, these adidas shoes have got you covered. The mesh and textile upper with suede overlays has a modern, technical look. A sleek monochromatic palette keeps them versatile enough to fit any style. The thick EVA and Adiprene midsole provides comfort with every step you take."

Response CL "Linen Greens" (Image via Adidas)

They further wrote:

"Made in part with recycled content generated from production waste, e.g., cutting scraps and post-consumer household, waste to avoid the larger environmental impact of producing virgin content."

With its light and refreshing color scheme, the Women's Response CL in the "Linen Greens" colorway has become a popular sneaker among both collectors and fashion enthusiasts, who appreciate its stylish and versatile appearance.

Overall, the Response CL is a well-designed running shoe that combines comfort, responsiveness, and durability to meet the needs of women runners.

The "Linen Greens" colorway of the Women's Response CL is a stylish and functional option for runners who want a comfortable and supportive shoe that also looks great. The light green color scheme is perfect for spring and summer, and the Boost technology ensures a comfortable and energized ride.

Poll : 0 votes