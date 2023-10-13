Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMCTERREX Free Hiker GTX: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Adidas by Stella McCartney, a partnership between one of the leading shoe brands and the talented designer, has continued to break new ground in women's fashion by creating innovative products. While doing so, they have also ensured the sustainability of the products without compromising on performance.

The brands' years of partnership boast an impressive collection of sneakers, Tee shirts, woven bomber jackets, gym wear, joggers, skin tights, sweatpants, and hoodies.

The latest addition to the brand's impressive resume, the ASMCXTERREX Free Hiker GTX sneakers, is set to launch on October 12, 2023, and will be available on the brand's website for $300.

Introducing the impressive-looking sneakers, The Three Stripes brand says:

"This season of Adidas by Stella McCartney is a love letter to winter sports. Made for aesthetes and nature enthusiasts alike, the collection fuses incredibly high-tech performance design details with fashion-forward prints and directional silhouettes. Take on the Great Outdoors in function and style."

A closer look at the Adidas by Stella McCartney ASMCXTERREX Free Hiker GTX

A closer look at the ASMCTERREX Free Hiker GTX (Image via Stella McCartney)

The hiking shoes feature a sock-like upper and a boost midsole. The elongated upper part gives the shoes a futuristic look and the Zip fitting on the tongue guarantees an easy step-in and step-out. The zippers also make it possible for the shoes to be adjusted mid-hike.

The webbed embroidery around the toe cap sits perfectly against the plain design on the tongue, giving the shoes a trendy vibe.

The chunky outsoles are complemented by insoles to ensure stability. The primarily black colorway of the shoes gives them a relaxed and refined look. The Three Stripes and Stella McCartney logo can be seen on the waist and soles.

A closer look at the ASMCTERREX Free Hiker GTX (Image via Stella McCartney)

Another remarkable quality of the shoes is the Gore-Tex installations to increase the shoes' water-resistant capacities. Underneath, the shoes are beautiful to look at, sectioned into two with a camo-inspired design in deep lilac and an otherwise plain design placed side by side.

A closer look underneath the ASMCTERREX Free Hiker GTX (Image via Stella McCartney)

Adidas and Stella McCartney's history

The Three Stripes and Stella McCartney's eponymous brand have a storied history of partnership spanning over a decade. The partnership is a fine blend of McCartney's rich experience in the fashion industry and Adidas' global platform.

The brands' partnership was launched in February 2005, debuting exclusively in the US and Japan. The partnership has since extended its reach to over 400 retail outlets in 40 countries.

The 2005 partnership was initially agreed to last for a year but was renewed in 2006 and further renewed in 2010. The brands continue to work together to this day.

Following the success of Adidas by Stella McCartney, the two brands launched the Adidas StellaSport line in 2015 to provide sports apparel and sneakers for a younger audience.

The two brands have created footwear and apparel for running, swimming, gym, and tennis while continuing to uphold sustainable fashion and protecting the environment.

The partnership has an impressive collection of innovative footwear, which boasts winter boots, Solarglide shoes, Earthlight Mesh shoes, Seeulater shoes, Ultraboost 20 shoes, Sportswear shoes, Court Slip-on shoes, and hiking boots.

A collage of some Adidas by Stella McCartney shoes (Image via Stella McCartney )

The ASMCTERREX Free Hiker GTX is expected to launch on October 12. Hurry on to the brands' websites to grab a pair before they get sold out!