Netflix's new adult animated comedy series, Agent Elvis, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 3 am ET. The series tells the fictional story of the titular rock n roll icon becoming a secret agent.

The lead character is voiced by iconic actor Matthew McConaughey. The series is co-created by Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley, who also voices her character. Musician John Eddie is also involved in the creation of the show.

Netflix's Agent Elvis will deliver laughs

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Elvis on March 1, 2023, offering a peek into the lead character's eventful life. The trailer opens with Elvis performing on stage as a voiceover says,

''Ah, Elvis! You were the cultural phenomenon. You started a revolution, Sonny boy.''

The trailer subsequently shows how Elvis Presley is approached for the job of a secret agent as they look to ''weaponize rock n roll.'' The trailer is almost two-and-a-half minutes long but doesn't give away any spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a quirky tone that fans of adult animated comedies would undoubtedly enjoy. Take a look at a short description of the series, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''Commander (Don Cheadle) and CeCe Ryder (Kaitlin Olson) are members of the US government’s secret crime-fighting program the Central Bureau (TCB). The TCB covertly recruits Elvis to become a special agent, and each episode sees him and his gang (Johnny Knoxville and Tom Kenny) battling dark forces in a revisionist history of the late ’60s and early ’70s. But fear not — he holds onto his day job.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, fans can expect a wildly funny and quirky comedy series that takes them back to the nostalgic rock era of the late 60s and early 70s as Presley turns into a spy avatar. The show reportedly features ten episodes, all expected to drop on Netflix on the same day.

A quick look at Agent Elvis voice cast

Agent Elvis features Matthew McConaughey in the voice cast, playing the titular character. McConaughey perfectly fits into the role of the rock-n-roll icon, and with his trademark comic style, it'll be fascinating to see how his performance will pan out in the show.

Apart from Agent Elvis, Matthew McConaughey has starred in several iconic classics over the years. These include The Wolf of Wall Street, Dazed and Confused, Dallas Buyers Club, Mud, and A Time to Kill, to name a few.

The voice cast also features Kaitlin Olson as CeCe Ryder. Her other memorable acting credits include It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Finding Dory, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, among many more. The rest of the cast includes various other prominent actors like:

Johnny Knoxville as Bobby Ray

Niecy Nash as Bertie

Don Cheadle as Commander

Jason Mantzoukas as Howard Hughes

Priscilla Presley as herself

Tom Kenny as Scatter

Viewers can stream all ten episodes of Agent Elvis on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes