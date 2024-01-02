"AI stole my husband": Woman throws out Alexa for talking to her husband without any prompts, sparks wild reactions online

A woman named Jess went viral on TikTok for throwing out her Amazon Alexa. The woman and her husband were left shocked when the device started talking to her husband late at night when Jess was out of town, and he was playing video games. Jess revealed in the video posted on December 14 that she threw out the device after it started speaking without being spoken to, effectively weirding them out.

Netizens had some hilarious reactions to the woman's confession. Many trolled the woman for alleged jealousy of an electronic device, while others criticized her for criticizing an Alexa for doing what it was meant for. Some social media users didn't believe that the woman was speaking the truth as there was no proof. One Instagram user commented:

Netizens troll woman over Alexa conundrum

On December 14 of last year, a TikToker with the username @cozylifewithbless, who went by the name Jess posted a video on the platform detailing the weird experiences she and her husband had with their Amazon Alexa device leading to its eviction. The video went viral and amassed over 1.4 million views and 60,600 likes at the time of writing this article.

She even tagged the official Amazon Home TikTok account in the caption of her video and said, "Alexa is officially evicted from our place!". Jess stated that she and her husband were "officially done" with Amazon's device. She had already thought it was "creepy enough" whenever the device recognized her voice and called her by the name "Jess" whenever she asked it to do something.

However, an incident that occurred the prior weekend, when she was gone out of town got her even weirder. Jess narrated:

"The Alexa kept going off and it kept like talking to my husband, he was like playing video games at 1 a.m. and he was like 'Alright, this is just super, super weird'."

She had also seen many TikTok's about different people's Alexas being creepy and "doing some weird things." They were officially done after the device started talking without being talked to at all. This was the "final straw." Jess unplugged the device and replaced it with a kitchen timer, as she only used her Alexa to set timers.

Instagram users made a field day out of Jess' situation. Social media users trolled the woman by alleging that she was jealous of an AI device trying to "steal her man." Many users were annoyed that the woman didn't provide them with any proof of her device doing whatever she said, and some even claimed that she was not telling the truth.

A few people were annoyed by the woman having a lot of cuts in the video instead of one long video. Some users trolled the woman for allegedly being annoyed at her Amazon device for working like it was supposed to.

Here are a few Instagram reactions to Jess' TikTok video:

Netizens trolled Jess (Image via Instagram/@pubity)

In other news, Jess has had a viral video before the Alexa conundrum mentioned above. A Loop Earplug review video, pinned on her profile, amassed over 250,000 views at the time of writing. She reviewed and recommended the earplugs for someone with autism and sensory issues.