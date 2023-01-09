Alert: Missing Person's Unit - Who is Dania Ramirez? Meet the actress who plays Nikki Batista in Fox's new police procedural drama

Alert: Missing Person's Unit, is scheduled to drop on Fox on Sunday, January 8. The police procedural drama gives a new twist to the usual police dramas we're used to watching.

It features a divorced couple, played by Dania Ramirez and Scott Caan, who work in the Missing Persons Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department while also looking for their own son, who has been missing for a while.

Ramirez leads the new series as Nikki Batista, the head of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Person's Unit. She is accompanied by Scott Caan as Jason Grant, Nikki's ex-husband.

Dania Ramirez has several film and television credits to her name

Dania Ramirez is a 43-year-old Dominican actress who started her career in acting at a very young age. She featured in commercials and music videos before moving on to television and movies.

On television, Ramirez is best known as Maya Herrera from Heroes, Alex from Entourage, and Blanca from the last season of The Sopranos. She also has a number of film features to her name, including She Hates Me and X-Men: The Last Stand. Ramirez also appeared in the hit ABC series Once Upon a Time, as Cinderella.

Ramirez will now play the series lead, Nikki Batista, in the upcoming Fox drama. Batista heads the Missing Person's Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department and does her best to help people find their loved ones while also contending with the tragedy of losing her own son.

Speaking about her role in the upcoming series, Ramirez said:

“Being a mother myself is really what called out the role to me. Nikki is a mother who has lost her son … and that drives her to help other people find their children. When you have children, your life’s motivation just becomes something else. You’re doing something for other people all the time. There’s nothing better than that."

She added:

“I felt like I had something to say and a lot of life to pull from for this role. What if that happened to me, what would be the best way to handle it? I love the fact that Nikki is someone who doesn’t see herself as a victim for what has happened to her, but as a victor for being able to handle it. And she keeps her hope alive to find her own child by helping others find theirs. I think that’s a beautiful way of looking at something that’s a tragedy.”

More about Alert: Missing Person's Unit

Alert: Missing Person's Unit is scheduled to release on Sunday, January 8, 2023, on Fox. The pilot episode will be released on a Sunday and the series will move to its regular time slot on Monday.

The second episode will air on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET, and new episodes will be subsequently released every week, on Mondays.

The official synopsis for the Fox series is as follows:

“Set within the Philly Police Department, each episode explores the dark side of the City of Brotherly Love. It's an intense race against the clock where every second counts, as it's impossible not to fear the worst when a loved one is either kidnapped or gone missing.”

Catch the phenomenal Dania Ramirez as Nikki Batista on Alert: Missing Person's Unit this weekend.

