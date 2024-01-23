Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1: Release date, cast and everything we know so far

Netflix's new series Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1 coming out in January 2024. This six-part docudrama is about Alexander the Great, the legendary ruler of ancient Macedon and it's going to take viewers deep into his life and epic adventures.

Since people started talking about it in April 2023, everyone is excited about this new series because it will have interviews with experts and actors who will be enacting real situations.

As fans near the worldwide premiere on January 31, 2024, the release date and trailer give us a peek into the amazingness that's in store. Now everyone can dive into the directing and cast that breathes life into the past, creating a storytelling extravaganza in Morocco.

Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1: Release date and trailer explored

Scheduled to premiere worldwide on January 31, 2024, Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1 will captivate audiences with its six-part docudrama series on Netflix. The highly anticipated trailer, released on January 10, 2024, offers a captivating series preview.

Hugh Ballantyne directs this historical adventure that delves into the captivating life of Alexander the Great, the legendary general and king of ancient Macedonia. Drawing from real stories and academic knowledge, this film offers a thrilling and dramatic exploration of his fascinating journey.

Buck Braithwaite plays the exiled warrior in a story that not only talks about his victories but also looks into the cultural significance of Alexander's legacy. Fans can check out the trailer on YouTube to get a sneak peek of Alexander's transition from a prince to a god-like figure.

Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1 director and cast members unveiled

Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1 is directed by Hugh Ballantyne (Image via IMDb)

The talented director Hugh Ballantyne is heading it the world of the new Netflix show Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1. He had to figure out how to tell the story of Alexander the Great and all his wild adventures in a captivating way so he planned to mix interviews with experts and exciting reenactments.

The cast, an all-star ensemble that brings the story to life, includes famous actors:

Buck Braithwaite: Portrays the legendary Alexander

Steven Hartley: Assumes the role of General Memnon

Mido Hamada: Captures the essence of King Darius

Jadran Malkovich: Embodies General Parmenion

Kosha Engler: Brings Olympias to the screen

James Oliver Wheatley: Takes on the character of Attalus

Waleed Elgadi: Steps into the shoes of Bessus

Alain Ali Washnevsky: Portrays Mazaeus.

Christopher Sciueref, Dino Kelly and Marie-Batoul Prenant round up the roster. With Ballantyne leading the way, they're bringing to life one of history's most respected conquerors in an immersive way.

Where was Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1 filmed?

Season 1 of Alexander: The Making of God, showcased the creative architects, promising a visual and narrative spectacle. Filmed primarily in Morocco in September 2022, the series explores the country's rich landscapes, adding historical resonance to the conquests of Alexander the Great.

Hugh Ballantyne, known for his creativity, brings the incredible story of the legendary monarch to life in this series. Mark Burnett and Roma Downey, the brains behind Lightworkers Media, make sure the production is top-notch with a perfect mix of expert interviews and thrilling reenactments.

As mentioned, the stellar cast lineup of Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1 includes Buck Braithwaite playing Alexander the Great and Mido Hamada as King Darius. The Netflix show is going to be a visually stunning deep dive into one of the most legendary conquerors of all time.

The worldwide Netflix premiere is on January 31, 2024. Alexander: The Making of a God Season 1 gives viewers a front-row seat to see how a warrior prince becomes a legend.