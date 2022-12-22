All you need to know about Wienerschnitzel’s 5 Chili Dogs or Corn Dogs deal

This winter, Wienerschnitzel is focusing on value with the introduction of its new 5 Chili Dogs or Corn Dogs for $7.95 deal, being offered at select locations.

However, customers can only avail of the deal when the number of Chili Dogs or Corn Dogs they purchase is in multiples of five.

The new deal is similar to the 5 Chili Dogs for $5 deal announced on July 21, 2021, to celebrate National Hot Dog Day.

The new Wienerschnitzel offer is ideal for snacking with friends or family

The cornerstone of the Original Chili Dog is a hot dog, also known as a frank, which is placed inside a steamed bun, with added chilli sauce.

A frank is also used in the Corn Dog, which is first dipped in a sweet honey batter and then deep-fried until crispy and golden.

For a limited time, customers can purchase any combination of five Chili Dogs or Corn Dogs for the low price of $7.95 at Wienerschnitzel stores. But keep in mind that in order to get the discount, you must buy in multiples of 5, making this an ideal snack to split with loved ones on a cold winter evening.

Wienerschnitzel also introduced Mini Corn Dogs with Chili and Cheese this year

Earlier this year, the chain introduced its new Mini Corn Dogs assortment in response to customer input. The minis were available in three variants:

Chilli Cheese Mini Corn Dogs - Bite-sized corn dogs topped with cheddar cheese and the company's renowned chilli.

BBQ Chilli Cheese Mini Corn Dogs - Chili, shredded cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, chopped bacon, and grilled onions are all generously topped over BBQ Chili Cheese Mini Corn Dogs.

Classic Mini Dogs - A smaller size of the classic for people with simpler tastes.

With just one location in Southern California when it was first established in 1961, Wienerschnitzel has now expanded to become the largest hot dog chain in the world, also well-known for their delicious secret chili recipe.

They are more than just the tastiest chilli dogs and corn dogs in the entire globe. The brand is committed to sharing its triumphs in order to improve the world, which they see as a duty towards the people and communities who have helped them for the past 50+ years.

