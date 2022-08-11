How old is Chilli from TLC? Singer denies dating 'Boy meets World' star Matthew Lawrence post Hawaii outing

American singer Chilli has denied dating actor Matthew Lawrence after the duo were spotted spending time in Hawaii.

On August 10, TMZ shared pictures of the two taking a dip in the water together on a Waikiki beach and chilling on beach chairs, sparking dating rumors.

However, one of the the 51-year-old singer's reps set the record straight after talking to E! News about the situation between the two, stating they were just hanging out as friends.

The rep said:

"TLC had a show in Hawaii. They've been touring all summer and are heading to Australia soon. Matthew and Chilli are friends and were taking a moment to get some sun after the show. They weren't by themselves there was a group with them."

The news of the platonic hangout comes six months after Cheryl Burke announced her separation and filed for divorce from Matthew after nearly three years of marriage.

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor began his acting career in 1984 when he starred as Danny Carrington Jr. in the television series, Dynasty.

Some of his other credits include Sara, Gimme a Break!, Joshua's Heart, Drexell's Class, Walter & Emily, Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad, Brotherly Love, Boy Meets World and Fort McCoy, among others.

Brief information about Chilli from TLC

Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, was born on February 27, 1971, making her 51-years-old and is a native of Atlanta, Georgia.

She rose to prominence after joining the girl pop band TLC at the age of 20. The band was a huge hit in the 90s.

Their second studio album, CrazySexyCool, came out in 1992 and won two Grammy Awards out of the six nominations. Their third album, FanMail, was also a hit and bagged three Grammys out of the eight nominations.

Aside from singing, the songstress also appeared in several television shows and films like A Diva’s Christmas Carol, Living Single, The Parkers, Hav Plenty, and Snow Day.

She last appeared as Zora Neale Hurston in the 2017 biographical film, Marshall.

On the personal front, the No Scrubs crooner started dating Dallas Austin and welcomed their son, Tron Austin in June 1997. However, the couple soon split up.

The singer was also romantically linked to Usher in the early 2000s but their relationship ended in 2003. As of now, she has been tight lipped about her dating life.

On the other hand, Matthew Lawrence and his now estranged wife, Cheryl, started dating in 2006. The two met on the set of the reality show Dancing With the Stars but they broke up after dating for two years, in 2008.

However, the two did reunite nine years later and got married in May 2019 only be separated in February 2022. Cheryl made the announcement through an Instagram post as she asked her followers for "understanding and privacy."

