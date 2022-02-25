How long were Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence married? Relationship explored as DWTS star confirms split

Television host Cheryl Burke and actor Matthew Lawrence’s fairy-tale marriage has ended. The actress filed for divorce after three years, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and Boy Meets World alum Matthew Lawrence started dating in 2017 and got married in 2019. Cheryl Burke listed the date of separation as January 7, 2022 in the document.

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence relationship timeline explored

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence met in 2006 through the actor's older brother, Joey Lawrence, who was a contestant on Season 3 of the hit ABC competition series Dancing With The Stars.

The duo clicked instantly and began dating, but called it quits a year later in 2007. However, after 10 years of separation, the couple eventually reconciled in 2017 and started dating again.

Talking to People, Burke said:

“There was an attraction right away. But we were both really young.”

The couple then started nurturing their relationship and were seen spending more time together.

In April 2018, speaking about why their relationship works, Lawrence told Us:

“I think it’s because we’re really good friends and that’s where it all starts. I think we have really good companionship and I think we just built from there.”

Taking their relationship further, the lovebirds got engaged in May 2018 during their vacation in Laguna Beach, California. The actor proposed to his ladylove with the same diamond that Burke’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother. The following month, Lawrence moved in with Burke at her home.

The couple finally tied the knot in May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. Talking about the romantic wedding ceremony, Lawrence told People:

“The wedding was a surreal high. I feel like the most blessed man on the planet.”

Burke said:

“It's bittersweet, because I'm really sad that it's over. But at the same time, it's calming. I feel like this is exactly what needed to happen for us.”

Burke was thankful for having Lawrence in her life, as he was her “rock” who helped her become sober. But things were not as perfect as Burke filed for divorce on February 18, 2022, at a Los Angeles courthouse, and announced the same on her Instagram page, ending her three-year marriage with Lawrence.

