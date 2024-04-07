All about Tim Malone as CNN anchor Don Lemon weds the property agent in NYC ceremony

Well-known journalist Don Lemon tied the knot on April 6, 2024, with his longtime partner, Tim Malone. While Don's career on CNN is known by everyone, Malone has been serving as a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman Real Estate since February 2020.

The pair exchanged vows in a ceremony organized at the New York-based Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. Around 140 guests were invited to the event, and the news comes five years after Malone popped the question to Lemon in Manhattan.

Don Lemon had previously addressed his wish to expand the family after marriage in an interview with People magazine. He told the outlet that he and Malone were planning a lot of things, including surrogacy. He further stated:

"Tim is definitely going to have to be the one to have the kid because he's younger – his body will bounce back."

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native said in another interview that he "never thought" of getting married considering the age gap between him and Malone. He said that Malone had a chance to marry someone since he was 40 years old and added:

"The legal part of it is a big deal because I didn't think it could happen. And for so many years of my growing up and hiding things, I never thought it could happen legally. But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right."

Don Lemon's partner has been involved in the real estate business for many years: Career and other details explored

Tim Malone and Don Lemon's love story dates back to 2017. While the news of their marriage has led to a lineup of best wishes on social media, netizens are eager to know more about Malone. As mentioned earlier, Malone has been associated with the real estate business, and reportedly spent his childhood in Water Mill, New York.

Malone kept on moving to different places over the years, including Midtown East until he became a permanent resident of New York. In 1998, he enrolled at Southampton High School and then joined Boston College for his graduation.

Tim's career started with NBCUniversal Inc. in 2006, where he was involved with the sales department for seven years. His LinkedIn page says that he was employed as a Director for Brand Partnership at Billboard in 2013 and later promoted to Executive Director.

He served as the Executive Director for Jukin Media in 2017 and shifted his focus towards real estate the following year. He worked with two real estate companies, including The Corcoran Group. Malone resigned from the company in 2020 and joined Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

According to Malone's LinkedIn bio, he has prior experience in advertising and has helped a lot of people find the perfect home for themselves. Furthermore, it states that he is living with Don Lemon, and they have three dogs.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone's wedding and relationship timeline explained

Don Lemon and Tim Malone selected the best outfits for their marriage which were reportedly designed by Suit Supply. The event was attended by popular faces from the entertainment industry such as Matt Lauer, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and many others.

The food arrangements were reportedly made at Polo Bar and the duo's pictures were put up inside the venue. DJ Tokyo Rose joined the celebration and played the best tracks for the guests.

In 2021, Lemon spoke to Gay City News and shared that he and Malone first met at the restaurant Almond, in Bridgehampton in 2015. They began dating the following year and Lemon revealed how he and Malone stayed together during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said:

"I've had a house [in Sag Harbor] since 2016, so I always felt like this is my community – and it was a luxury to live there during quarantine… It took me back to my childhood. Kids would be riding their bicycles, you'd smell the aromas coming from people's homes… It was a great feeling."

Don Lemon and Tim Malone have been spotted together on various occasions over the years. They got engaged in 2019 after dating for three years and Malone announced the same through his Instagram page. He posted a photo of a dog collar with the words "Daddy Will You Marry Papa?" and wrote:

"He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?"

Lemon has been in the headlines for some time after CNN terminated him in April last year. While a reason for his firing was not disclosed, chairman Chris Licht expressed gratitude towards Lemon for being a part of the channel for such a long time. On the other hand, Lemon wrote in a statement through X (Twitter) that he was not informed of his firing by the management.