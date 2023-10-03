Ambush x Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Lilac" sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

Nike and Ambush have a strong collaborative history, collectively boasting an impressive array of products. The brands have relentlessly delivered innovative products and designs from the shrouded Air Max 180 to Air Forces.

Back in August, the Tempo Low made its debut in a stunning limestone color that swiftly captured the hearts of fans, becoming a beloved choice. This time around, the shoe giant has teased its latest product with Yoo Ahn's Ambush - the Lilac colorway of the Uptempo Low, set to be released on October 6.

Expand Tweet

As Nike’s list of female designers continues to grow, from Cynthia Lu to Chitose Abe and Rei Kawakubo, the shoe giant still maintains a strong relationship with Ambush. The two brands have created modern remixes of classic sneaker silhouettes.

The Air Uptempo Low "Lilac" will be sold for $190 US Dollars on the brands’ websites.

A closer look at the Ambush x Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Lilac."

The sneakers are dressed in vibrant lilac color, with the soles set in a deeper hue to create an artful color contrast against the lighter shade of the upper area. The soles are placed in an impressive grip-like design, with the outsoles carved like fingers gripping the insoles.

A closer look at the soles of the Ambush x Nike Air Uptempo Low sneakers (Image via Ambush)

The soles protrude towards the toe cap in an artful arc that is in sync with the embroidery at the top of the shoes. What sets the sneakers’ design apart are the bold apple green "Air" designs on the waist of the shoes and the vibrant shoelaces set in a darker green tone.

A closer look at the waist of the Ambush x Nike Air Uptempo Low (Image via Ambush)

A "University Red" color is laid atop the Swooshes on the sole and heel, and the back tab is set in a green hue to match the "Air" bubble letters. The Ambush logo is embedded on the tongue of the sneakers and inside them.

The Swoosh logo is placed against the soles. Underneath the sneakers, it pays homage to the shoe giant with two swooshes set in colors: red and lilac. The shoes come in an attractive yellow shoe box for storage.

The brands’ logos are placed underneath, at the back, and inside the Ambush x Nike Air More Uptempo Low shoes (Image via Ambush)

The Ambush and Nike brands' collaborative history

Yo Ahn's Ambush began collaborating with Nike in 2018, and since then, the two brands have delivered fresh takes on classic sneaker silhouettes. Ambush is known for applying futuristic remakes of existing models while never straying too far from the model's original identity.

A closer look at some of the sneakers released by the collaborating brands (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brand's first product was the Air Max 180 "Black and White," which held sentimental value for Yoo Ahn as it was the first sneaker she ever purchased. She combined the qualities of the Air Zoom Flight with the classic silhouette of the Air Max 180 to ensure comfortability.

The brands went on to release the Dunk High Black/White in 2020, which was influenced by Japanese culture and added a conceptual spin to the original Dunk Highs. In 2021, the brands launched the Dunk High 'Cosmic Fuschia' shoes with an elevated heel counter, setting the shoes apart from the original silhouette.

In 2022, the brands, already established partners, released the Air Adjust Force "Light Madder Root" colorway. The shoes were bathed in an impressive red color and sold via the brands’ websites and select retailers.

The Ambush x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Lilac” is scheduled to be released on October 6, 2023, and will sell for $160 US Dollars via the brands’ websites and select retailers.