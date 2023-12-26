America's Got Talent (AGT) season 19 potential release date, plot, and more on NBC

The family favorite, America's Got Talent, is gearing up once more to showcase the best talents from across the country. Fans who are habituated to having their dinners while watching the show don't have to wait much longer, as season 19 is set to premiere soon.

The season 18 finale was fought between 11 finalists, where Adrian Stoica and his gushy dog Hurricane took the title home for capturing hearts with dog tricks. During this finale, a renewal of season 19 was also announced. The return of all the judges from season 18 was also confirmed. The new season is expected to strike during the show's usual summer slot.

America's Got Talent season 19 possible release date, cast, auditions, and tickets

Although there hasn't been any official announcement on the release date, fans can be assured about the awaited season as it has been confirmed on a renewal in the season 18 finale by NBC. The last two seasons, 17 and 18, were released in May 2022 and 2023, so it is safe to expect season 19 during that time too.

America's Got Talent thrives on its fan-favorite judges because of their priceless reactions. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara are all set to return to the show to take viewers through season 19. According to NBC, host Terry Crews will also be returning.

Exciting news awaits those who are looking to enroll themselves as contestants too. Their official audition site, americasgottalentauditions.com, is open for registration! The in-person auditions will be held at the usual Pasadena Convention Center on February 4, 2024.

Contestants have the option to participate in video auditions or virtual auditions along with in-person auditions. The upcoming virtual auditions will be held on January 20, 2024, and submissions for the video auditions are being accepted on the website now.

A show filled to the brim with pure talent deserves to be watched on stage. For those wondering where to find tickets for the show, they are expected to come soon to, on-camera-audiences.com.

Fans wanting to catch the show in person can submit their information on the site to get notified when the tickets go live. There are no worries about the prices, as the tickets come for free!

America's Got Talent season 18 finale

The AGT season 18 finale was nothing short of extraordinary, with 11 strong finalists competing for the $1 million prize money. It was a tough call for the judges, as well as the voters, at home to decide on a definite winner.

Adrian Stoica and his dog Hurricane won the hearts of viewers with their dog tricks, ultimately winning the title. The runner-up went to Anna DeGuzman, who stole the show with her magic tricks. The third place was secured by the dance group Murmuration, whose moves captivated all.

Season 18 also had the stars of the show perform alongside actual stars. Singers Jason Derulo and Leona Lewis, musician Jon Batiste, TV star Cat Cora, and Jared Leto's band Thirty Seconds to Mars came together to make a memorable finale. The same can be expected from the upcoming season's finale as well.

Viewers can watch the America's Got Talent finale of season 18 and the rest of the episodes on NBC and Peacock.

The acts have been getting more thrilling with each season of America's Got Talent, with newer generations bringing newer things to the diaspora. This continual evolution is the major reason for the show's ever-growing popularity and its adaptation in several countries.