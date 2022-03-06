Who is American Idol contestant Betty Maxwell? Miss USA does viral Disney impressions on TikTok

Betty Maxwell's audition for American Idol Season 20 is unique. In an exclusive clip released by TV Insider, Miss USA 2016 performs Kelly Clarkson's A Moment Like This. While she focused on hitting the perfect notes, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan tussled with her crown.

It may seem premature, but from an early sneak peek, it appears Betty Maxwell may well be on her way to the next round. What remains to be seen is whether she is worthy of the coveted platinum ticket.

Who is Betty Maxwell?

She is a woman who wears many hats. Besides being a great singer, Betty Maxwell is also a make-up artist who does singing impressions of Disney characters. One of her most recent TikTok videos garnered over a million views, which she shared on Instagram.

In the clip, she mimics Elsa, Cinderella, and Moana's singing style from animated movies. Given the talent she brings to the table, it's not surprising to see what her website reads:

"Motivational Speaker, Singer, Actress, Model, Author, Makeup Artist, Pageant Coach, Miss Georgia 2015, Miss America 2016."

When not sharing voice-acting videos on social media, Maxwell can be seen reminiscing about when she was crowned Miss USA. In December last year, she uploaded a post recalling the good memories she made as a pageant queen.

Part of her post read:

"I’m so thankful for every single one of you that I met while I was Miss America, before and since. You, the contestants, the volunteers, the supporters are what always made Miss America great and you are the one thing that continues to make her great today. I love you all."

Capturing all those special moments and more on paper, she recently wrote and released her book Miss Unlikely: From Farm Girl to Miss America. Priced at $9.99 on Amazon, the autobiography has a 4.7 rating.

The American Idol contestant is married to freelance videographer Spencer Maxwell. The couple lives in Florida with their dogs.

American Idol Season 20 is turning out to be promising. So far, the contestants have presented a range in terms of pitch and personality. The current crop of singers, including Maxwell, gives judges a challenging task.

Episode 2 will air on ABC at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check out local listings.

