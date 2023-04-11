"Another brand I will no longer buy": Dylan Mulvaney's Olay controversy explained as netizens boycott brand online

Trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney is facing the wrath of right-wing critics yet again as her recent Olay advertisement went viral.

Following the Nike and BudLight controversy, netizens dug up an earlier marketing campaign by the activist. The Olay advertisement, which debuted in early March 2023, features Mulvaney getting ready for the day and using Olay SPF moisturizer.

Recently, many top brands, including Nike, Kate Spade, and Kitchen Aid, have partnered with her to promote their products. The YouTuber has been under close scrutiny by anti-trans campaigners since she uploaded a sponsored post on Instagram for BudLight.

Many have demanded a boycott of any product or brand that features her, and some have been digging through her profile and archived posts just to share a list of products not to use.

Jackie Walker @AGSoccerMom What not to buy:

Dylan Mulvaney's Paid Partnership Deals

Nike Women

Bud Light

Ole Henrikson

Plaza Hotel

Soda Stream

Mac

ASOS

Eos

Crest

Kate Spade

Ok Cupid

Svedka Vodka

Urban Decay

CeraVE

Native

Neutrogena

Mugler

Mylo

Amazon Prime

Olay

Kind

Kitchen Aid

Maybelline

While there is no clear reason for the backlash against the transgender activist and the brands sponsoring her, Dylan Mulvaney seems to have become a target for the debate against trans rights and trans identity.

Netizens are unimpressed by the numerous marketing deals scored by Dylan Mulvaney.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic references to transphobic comments shared on Twitter. Reader discretion is advised.

"This has to be a parody": Internet users react to Dylan Mulvaney's advertisement for Olay

As Dylan Mulvaney's earlier advertisement for Olay went viral, netizens were left appalled at the sheer number of brands sponsoring her. Many have been calling for a mass boycott of the brands so that they face a loss. They have shared their tweets with the hashtag #GoWokeGoBroke.

They remarked that the company was "erasing" and disrespecting women, and refused to support the brand.

British Influencer, Oil London, has been a key critic of Mulvaney. He stated:

"Dylan Mulvaney stars in new Olay advert, appearing in an ad with women and advertising a women's skincare product! Another brand that has no respect for their customers- women! #GoWokeGoBroke #dylanmulvaney"

Here are some comments seen on Twitter:

Dylan Mulvaney is known for her TikTok videos documenting her transition and her video series, Days of Girlhood. Last year, she underwent Facial Feminization Surgery.

Additionally, she is praised for her upbeat and positive attitude and her sweet personality.

Despite the topic gaining traction and the growing debate, Mulvaney has refrained from participating in the conversation or the ensuing drama. However, she continues to share her usual content on social media platforms.

