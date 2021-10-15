'Another Life' Season 2 ending explained: Do The Achaians take control in Netflix's latest season? (Spoilers)

Another Life's latest season just released and it's packed with a whole lot of sci-fi drama. From aliens to space war, there's no dearth of action.

Created by Aaron Martin, Another Life follows the life of Niko Breckinridge and her team of astronauts who are sent into space on a mission to find the source of the alien artifact that appeared on the Earth, and a journey in search of intelligent life. The show stars Katie Sackhoff and Selma Blair in lead roles.

Without wasting another moment, it's time to understand Another Life Season 2's ending.

'Another Life' Season 2: Ending explained

The final episode of Another Life's Season 2 begins with the crew being in a good state as the Achaians have been destroyed. This leaves Niko and the others to confront Seth and try and negotiate the terms once again.

During the episode, viewers learn that The Achaians are not actually peaceful creatures. With their stubborn wish to end life on Earth, they not only want to send multiple artifacts to the planet, but also want humans to accept them, the "gifts" being weird implants. That being said, they also want to destroy the Salvare and end up implanting one of the artifacts inside Seth, which explodes later on, leaving a room splattered with his remains.

A still from Netflix's trailer for Another Life Season 2 (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

Although the President of the United States decides to agree to the Achaians terms, Niko and the other crew members decide to go against the order and fight back.

In the end, the Salvare manage to make it back to the Earth with William, who shares that there are hundreds of different voices calling out. These are greetings from alien worlds thanking them for destroying the Achaians.

Another Life Season 2 came to an end with a surprising conclusion that tied everything up but also left enough room for a possible sequel, considering that there are 59 other Achaian ships out there.

'Another Life' Season 2: Takeaway

A still from Netflix's trailer for Another Life Season 2 (Image via Netflix/Youtube)

The takeaway from the series Another Life is Niko being the ideal role model to not only her crew but also to viewers. Her determination to fight back the aliens and get everyone home safe is something commendable, and Katee Sackhoff's brilliant acting really drives the point home.

Also Read

Niko's representation as a commander, fighter, and soldier is amazing considering that she's also a mother, and a woman dealing with trauma and misfortune. Her character is constantly evolving, and her constant need to push herself to be better highlights both her stubbornness and selflessness.

Another Life Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Siddharth Satish