Anthony Ramos cheating TikTok video explained as fans extend support to Jasmine Jones 

Hamilton couple Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are making headlines after the former was allegedly caught cheating on his long-term fiancee. The successful theater stars are now the subject of breakup rumors on social media.
A TikToker who goes by the name of “Dear Jane” has claimed in a video that she spotted Anthony Ramos along with another girl at an LA str*p club.
The Broadway stars began dating in 2014 and went on to become engaged in 2018. The 30-year-old spoke about his fiancee in an interview with People magazine, saying:
"She's a rock, man. She's a pillar. What's amazing is that she's doing it on her own, too.”
Anthony Ramos played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the hit play, while Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds were played by Jasmine Cephas Jones, 32.
Anthony Ramos receives severe backlash following recent cheating allegations
In the aforementioned TikTok video, the content creator stated that Anthony Ramos and the woman he was with were “tipping the dancers and were all over each other”.
The TikToker, who works at the str*p club, stated that she recognized the celebrity but could not put a name to the face. She proceeded to Google him, and realized that the woman he was with was not Jasmine Jones. The TikToker said in the video:
“That’s not his fiancee, it’s a white girl.”
The now viral TikTok video also included a two-second clip of a man who is not alleged to be Anthony Ramos along with an unknown woman.
Since the TikTok video went viral online, many Hamilton fans have taken to Twitter expressing their disappointment in Ramos. A few tweets read:
As rumors of Ramos cheating on Jones went viral online, the latter deleted a picture of Ramos which she had posted on her Instagram profile during his birthday. The picture was posted just four weeks ago.
Jasmine Cephas Jones added a caption to the post as well which read:
“Keep defying the odds. Grateful to witness your growth, passion, and love on this whirlwind of a journey called life. This is 30 bay bayyyyyy. Happy Birthday, I love you.”
The couple last appeared together during the premiere of Jasmine Jones’ Blindspotting series. The show premiered on June 2021, the same time as the Anthony Ramos starrer In The Heights.