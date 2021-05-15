"Anything for women empowerment": Valkyrae reveals why she is a part of Bella Poarch's 'Build a B***h'

After the success of "Build a B***h", Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter revealed why she chose to be a part of Bella Poarch's entry into the music fraternity.

Valkyrae appeared in Machine Gun Kelly and Corpse Husband's "Daywalker" and revealed after the success of the single, that she had been receiving a lot of offers but waiting for the right one.

Both the song and the music video received a lot of love from the online community. Since then, the entire community had been waiting for the American streamer to reveal her next project.

"Build a B***h", too, has received immense love on the internet and the video has almost 18 million views just a day into its release.

Valkyrae revealed why she chose to be a part of the project. The Among Us sensation stated that the song is "extremely catchy".

She also stated that she wanted to do it "because we’re both Filipino". Valkyrae has for a long time been an advocate for women in gaming. She served as the first female content creator for 100 Thieves and has now also become a co-owner.

The inspiration behind Poarch's song is her being bullied as a child and talks about women's empowerment and that is what attracted Valkyrae to it the most.

She concluded by saying:

"I’ve been following her for a while, so when I discovered that she followed me back it was surprising, very flattering. And then she just slid in my DMs like two weeks ago asking if I could be in the music video, and I was like, ‘yeah!” so this will be my first time meeting her."

What's next for Valkyrae?

Bella Poarch stated on numerous occasions that she wanted her first song to inspire people and make them feel more confident about themselves.

Valkyrae, too, has been talking about the introduction of women to the gaming fraternity and the kind of negativity they are subjected to.

Naturally, the community is waiting for more information around the American streamer's upcoming endeavors.

There have been rumors suggesting that she is moving to Las Vegas to be closer to her friends. Who knows, the city in Nevada could become a breeding ground for her success.

