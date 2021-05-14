xQc and Sykkuno pull off a historic heist in the GTA RP server, robbing all three banks on 'Rainbow Road'

A team comprising Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Sykkuno and Team Rocket pulled off an insane heist on the NoPixel GTA RP server.

The two players led a team to pull off one of the most historic hesits in the GTA RP server, looting three banks, sending the entire server into a state of frenzy.

It is extremely tough to pull off a heist on the GTA RP server with roleplayers dressed as cops at the top of their game.

Sykkuno might be known for his shy personality but has become a menace on the streets of Los Santos since he started streaming GTA. The Among Us sensation was the mastermind behind one of the most applaudable heists in the history of the server. He, along with xQc, pitched the plan to Buddha and the Chang Gang. The plan was to rob all three banks on the 'Rainbow Road': Fleeca, Paleto, and the City Vault.

“I call this the Rainbow Road. We have two people out at Fleeca, one person waiting at Paleto with a hostage, and one person waiting at the Vault with four hostages in the backroom,” stated Sykkuno.

He concluded by saying:

“We do the Fleeca, then immediately drive to Paleto and say ‘don’t do anything we’re robbing this one too.’ Then we drive over to the Vault right after that, you have four hostages, you walk out and say ‘we’re doing this one too.”

This is how the heist went down in GTA RP

To pull off such a grandiose heist, xQc and Sykkuno needed some extra hands for sure. Who better than Team Rocket who managed to bag Fleeca and Paleto without a sweat. However, trouble began when they reached the last bank, the Vault.

Despite being chased by cops, the group managed to pull off an intense getaway. The getaway involved driving their car off a cliff and riding a boat to the airbase.

Canadian streamer, xQc, was tasked with fleeing with the loot. The variety streamer jumped off the plane to throw off roleplayers dressed as cops in GTA RP before he was picked up and taken to a safe spot by the rest of the crew.

“Holy sh*t we pulled it off,” said xQc as the crew managed to bag around $212,000 each.

rainbow road !! — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) May 13, 2021

Team Rocket Rainbow Road Heist , Mission successful had a ton of fun with the boys! Can't believe we actually pulled this off! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @xQc @Sykkuno @blaustoise pic.twitter.com/gNX1eznbs1 — Buddha (@Thebuddha_3) May 13, 2021

The heist attracted over 200,000 viewers and has been dubbed the best in the history of GTA RP.

xQc and Sykkuno are undoubtedly two of the smartest GTA RP streamers on Twitch right now, with the former being the most watched streamer on Twitch. Fellow streamers, Disguised Toast and Corpse Husband too have joined the GTA RP bandwagon, and their fans can't wait for the 'amigops' to get together and pull off extravagant heists too.