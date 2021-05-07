GTA V dethrones Just Chatting as the most popular category on Twitch 

The internet has seen several versions of GTA RP, and each time a new update arrives, the title becomes extremely popular on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Just Chatting is considered to be the driving reason behind Twitch's success as it gives viewers a chance to interact with their favorite streamers. However, according to recent reports, GTA V has overtaken that stature as GTA RP continues to rule viewing charts on Twitch.

This is exactly what happened after NoPixel's update in February this year. Several streamers like xQc, Sykkuno, summit1g, Pokimane and HasanAbi among several others, got involved, attracting millions of viewers to their streams.

The servers, after their update, usually rule the charts for a few weeks, but according to a study, GTA RP has overtaken Just Chatting as the most watched category, reiterating that it is still going strong.

Also read: Animal Crossing island name ideas and reasons you can't rename it in New Horizons

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Also read: Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.10 leaks: museum expansion, fence customization, and more

The report suggests that GTA RP has averaged just over 5,000 more viewers for the first week of May, but the peak viewership is way higher and tops at almost 300,000 more viewers.

This isn't as surprising as GTA overtook League of Legends as the most-watched title on Twitch just last month.

xQc is the most watched GTA RP streamer

Even though the Canadian streamer has received four bans from the server, he tops the list of the most watched streamers.

There are several other names on the list including summit1g, Sykkuno, AuronPlays and MoonMoon.

Also read: xQc introduces police officer as his new character in the GTA RP server and makes amends with formerly harassed streamer

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Both xQc and AuronPlays – a Spanish streamer who plays on his own server, not NoPixel – regularly average over 150,000 viewers whenever they drop into GTA RP.

It remains to be seen if GTA V and GTA RP will continue to rule viewing charts on Twitch. But the recent data is enough to reiterate that even after 13 years of existence, GTA V remains a force to be reckoned with and has given variety streamers a breath of fresh air.

Who knows, it could end the year as a breakout title if the admins keep adding fresh updates and new content.