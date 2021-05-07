xQc introduces police officer as his new character in the GTA RP server and makes amends with formerly harassed streamer

Days after stating that he will be introducing a new character in the NoPixel GTA RP server, Felix "xQc" Lengyel introduced a police officer as his new character, which got off to a rather interesting start.

The Canadian streamer's character made amends as soon as it came to the server, making friends with a streamer formerly harassed by his chat.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, Twitch. Apart from being one of the most-watched GTA RP broadcasters, the variety streamer has also been involved in most controversies.

His character, 'Jean Paul,' aka 'X,' even met an untimely demise due to a lot of backlash and drama surrounding its behavior.

After a series of bans and lots of drama, xQc unveiled a police officer as his new character to make amends and protect the law after breaking it on numerous occasions.

After the chat hop drama for which the former Overwatch pro received his third ban, his fans harassed the GTA RP streamer, KylieBitkin. xQc's first act was to amend things with her.

Kylie admitted she was "pleasantly surprised" to go on a ride with xQc, and from the looks of it, the two streamers have squashed their beef.

This is what she had to say on the subject:

"That was pretty fun, dude. I'm not gonna lie. Out of all of the people I expected to have fun riding along with, xQc was definitely not one of them. So that was a really big, pleasant surprise."

This comes as great news for xQc's honest patrons who are tired of seeing their beloved streamer get banned every other week.

xQc and Adept get into a fight

xQc and Adept have been involved with each other for a long time. However, a fight between their characters in the game proliferated into a confrontation in real life.

It all started when the 25-year-old was arrested for breaking the law but kept fiddling with the handcuffs. This vexed Adept, who, in response, took her time to get new ones. Naturally, this didn't sit well with xQc, who accused her of "stalling" the procedure and complained to the other officers too.

This really upset Adept, who ended her stream abruptly. However, she posted on Twitter to apologize to everyone.

xQc's new character reiterates that the internet personality isn't quitting the GTA RP server. In addition, it could also mean that he has patched things up with Adept in real life.