xQc pledges to permanently "quit" GTA RP, says everyone just tries to make him look bad

Félix Lengyel, better known by his online alias xQc, is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. He revealed via a Twitter post that he is creating a totally new character due to the backlash around his existing ‘X’ character.

Apart from being one of the most popular streamers on the Amazon-owned platform, he is also the most watched GTA RP streamer.

Even though the variety streamer is the most watched GTA RP streamer, he has been the nucleus of a lot of controversy.

EVERYONE ASSUMES EVERYTHING I DO IS "OUT OF CHARACTER", CUTTING CLIPS SHORT AND MAKING ME LOOK BAD WHEN I TRY SUPER HARD TO ROLEPLAY. I DON'T THINK ANYONE GENUINELY LIKES "X" OR THE INTERACTIONS WITH HIM. I'LL EITHER MAKE A NEW CHARACTER OR QUIT RP TOMORROW. THANKS FOR WATCHING❤ — xQc (@xQc) May 4, 2021

In addition, xQc has had a very rocky relationship with other roleplayers since NoPixel's update in February this year.

Responding to such accusations, the Canadian streamer, after his stream the other day, stated that he was considering quitting GTA RP.

"Everyone assumes everything I do is ‘out of character’. Cutting clips and making me look bad when I try super hard to roleplay."

The former Overwatch pro also went on to state that he might quit or develop a new character.

The very next day, xQc shared an update on the same, revealing that he will be introducing a new character sometime soon.

What role this new character will take is unclear, but he will presumably try to make them generally less confrontational.

Fellow Twitch streamer Ludwig Anders Ahgren has stated on several occasions that xQc is a pretty big name in the industry, and that he should create his own server and invite other players to fill the void.

xQc and Adept cut their streams short following a confrontation in the server

xQc and Adept have been involved with each other for a long time. However, a fight between their characters in the game proliferated into a confrontation in real life.

It all started when the Canadian streamer was arrested for breaking the law, but kept fiddling with the handcuffs.

This vexed Adept, who in response, took her time to get new ones. Naturally, this didn't sit well with xQc, who accused her of "stalling" the procedure and complained to the other officers too.

As soon as Adept escorted the variety streamer out of the police station, he beat her character and ran away.

This really upset Adept, who ended her stream abruptly and marched into xQc's room to continue the conversation. She later tweeted to apologize for cutting her stream short.

Sorry for ending stream but I absolutely hate being emotional on stream. And it wouldn't make sense for my character to be crying on duty lol

Sometimes I can push past the dogshit and sometimes I can't. — adept. (@adeptthebest) May 4, 2021

Fans expect the couple to patch things up in person. However, they’re not sure they’ll ever see them feature alongside each other in GTA RP again.