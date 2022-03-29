When will Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more explored

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood is an upcoming animation/sci-fi movie that will be released on Netflix on April 1, 2022. Starring Zachary Levi, Jack Black, Glen Powell, and more, the movie was written, directed, and co-produced by Richard Linklater.
The plot is set in the summer of 1969 and is expected to revolve around the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Read on to learn more about the trailer and also what the director had to say about this upcoming Netflix original.
Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood will be released on Netflix on April 1, 2022
The trailer debriefed
Netflix released the movie's trailer on March 7 on YouTube, and it gave viewers an idea of what's in store for them. The trailer narrates the life of a young boy who lives near Houston, Texas.
The kid was approached by a couple of agents from NASA who wanted him to take part in a journey to the moon. The trailer also showcases how life was back in the 1960s when the hippie culture was the order of the day.
Directors take
Here's what director Richard Linklater had to say about Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood:
"The look of the film was primarily inspired by the time that the story takes place. The challenge was to take an entirely digital process and imbue it with the analog influence of that era. The beautiful look of Kodachrome film is where we started. We decided to animate on 2's to give it a retro feel and chose handmade animation over digital effects."
Linklater added:
"We thought of new ways to show the different textures and designs to mirror the analog world and subjective and creative memory of Stan. Classic animated films of the past and Saturday morning cartoons of the '60s were a big inspiration as well. We also invited our animators to leave their fingerprints on the film and celebrate the collective creativity of our artists and feel their impressions all over the film."
What to expect from the movie?
We can anticipate from the trailer and the director's take that Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood will be a rollercoaster ride for those who have a thing for sci-fi and animation. If you are one of them, don't forget to set the reminder and catch all the drama and nail-biting moments as soon as the movie drops on April 1.