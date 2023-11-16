Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters: Where to watch, plot, cast, and more

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters is an American adult animated movie that was released in November 2007. It is an extension of the adult swim TV series Aqua Teen Hunger Force onto the big screen.

The movie garnered a lot of praise for its unconventional storytelling style and offbeat humor, which was mostly dark. With a run time of 83 minutes, the movie was a grand success, judging by the numbers. The movie's budget was $750,000; however, its box office collection totaled up to $5.5 million.

Where to watch Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters?

Upon hearing about such an interesting and well-performing movie, the first question that arises is, where can one watch this movie? Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters is easily accessible to anyone who uses online streaming platforms.

The movie can be watched on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu if one has a subscription. Renting options are also available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Plot Overview of Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters

The movie is an extension of the television animated series Aqua Teen Hunger Force and an extension of the irreverent and absurd human found in the TV show. Released in 2007, the movie's plot circles around the TV series's main characters: Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad, who are anthropomorphic fast food items.

The aqua characters found themselves caught up in a series of surreal and bizarre events involving characters from the show. They navigate through bizarre occurrences and encounter various challenges, which lead them to uncover the true nature of the dangerous machine and its potential threats.

In the movie's climax, it is discovered that their neighbor, Dr Weird, has been using a mysterious machine as a part of his evil plan to take over the entire world.

All about the characters from Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters

The movie's cast features iconic voice talents that have brought the beloved animated characters to life. Dana Snyder did the voiceover for Master Shake, while the voice of Frylock, the intelligent and rational floating box of French fries, was portrayed by Carey Means.

Meatwad, who is basically a meatball, is voiced by Dave Willis. The Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters cast's comedic timing and delivery contribute significantly to the movie's irreverent and surreal atmosphere, capturing the essence of the cult-favorite television series.

The movie was appreciated a lot due to its non-linear and surreal narrative. It maintained the style and tone of a television series while providing fans with an extended and more elaborate adventure featuring their favorite fast food trio.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters is nearing the completion of two decades, yet it continues to hold a special and important place in the hearts of its fans.