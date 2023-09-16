Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Everything to know about the Black Trident

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel movie to 2018's DC superhero film Aquaman, is all set to make its arrival in theaters on December 20, 2023, in the United States. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has acted as the screenplay writer of the upcoming movie, while James Wan has served as the director.

On September 14, 2023, the official trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was dropped by Warner Bros. The official trailer has provided the audience with thrilling glimpses of what is about to come their way in the new sequel superhero movie. One of the major highlights of the trailer is the presence of David Kane aka Black Manta and his possession of the "Black Trident", a highly powerful mythical weapon with dark magic.

Ever since viewers witnessed the Black Trident in the hands of Black Manta, in the official trailer, they have been quite curious to learn all about it. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the powerful weapon, ahead of the movie's arrival in theaters.

What is the Black Trident in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

The upcoming DC movie promises to continue with the story of Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa, who will be seen teaming up with Orm, his estranged brother, portrayed by Patrick Wilson, with the purpose of taking down David Kane aka Black Manta, played by actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's villain, Black Manta, looks way more powerful in the trailer for the sequel film in comparison to the original film Aquaman. One of the main reasons behind it as showcased in the trailer, is the villain's possession of the deadly mythical weapon known as the Black Trident.

As displayed in the trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the weapon glows a vibrant green whenever it is used. It also looks like a kind of ancient relic, which is capable of leveling the battlefield between Arthur and David.

From the trailer, it is not quite clear what exactly the powers of the Black Trident are or what is its origin, but the level of its power can be understood from Orm's remarks about it. Orm says in the trailer, "During King Atlan's time, there were seven kingdoms...The trident was a curse upon them all."

Queen Atlanna, played by Nicole Kidman is also seen warning Arthur in the trailer about the weapon. She says, "the trident's dark magic is spreading." These warnings about the Black Trident are also accompanied by several glimpses of Black Manta wielding the weapon to invoke havoc upon Arthur's home and to fight the King of Atlantis himself.

The director of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan, has also given a hint about the weapon and its power in a recent interview with Comicbook. During the interview, he said:

"[Black] Manta basically, at the end, after the first movie, he is on this relentless quest to basically want to kill Arthur Curry or just destroy everything that Arthur has built...Without giving too much away here, in his search to try and fix the power suit that he had in the first movie that was all banged up and destroyed, he stumbles across something much bigger."

The official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, given by WarnerBros. reads as follows:

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force."

It further states:

"To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

Don't forget to watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will debut in theaters in the United States on December 20, 2023.