Arcadian: Plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Directed by Benjamin Brewer, Arcadian is a highly anticipated, post-apocalyptic horror film that reunites audiences with the beloved Nicolas Cage. In the movie, Cage takes on the role of a father who, alongside his twin teenage sons, must navigate a harrowing ordeal as they battle ferocious creatures that relentlessly attack their secluded farmhouse.

The official logline of the film reads:

"A Father and his twin teenage sons trying to survive Ferocious Creatures that attacks their remote farmhouse"

As suspense and terror mount, the family's resilience is put to the ultimate test in a fight for survival.

With Cage's compelling performance and gripping storyline, Arcadian promises to deliver a chilling and thrilling cinematic experience for fans of the genre.

Nicolas Cage cruises through apocalypse in first

Arcadian image

Arcadian, previously known as "Sand and Stones," is set to be released sometime in 2024. The first image from the movie was recently unveiled, providing a glimpse of Nicolas Cage's character and his talented young co-stars, Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins.

The film was announced in October 2022, with filming taking place in Dublin. Excitement grew in February 2023 when it was revealed that filming had concluded, and the movie is currently in the post-production stage.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which promises a captivating cinematic experience.

The plot: A Gripping Tale of Perseverance

Arcadian is set to captivate audiences with its full theatrical release. Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage takes on the role of Paul, a devoted father raising his teenage sons in a desolate post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Seeking refuge in a secluded farmhouse, the family faces nightly terror as ferocious creatures roam the planet, preying on any living beings they encounter. However, a grave error committed by one of the sons shatters their fragile harmony and leaves them vulnerable to attack.

This horror movie delves into the gripping story of survival, sacrifice, and the resilience of a family fighting to protect one another against all odds.

Cast and crew: A stellar ensemble

Nicolas Cage brings depth to the character of Paul. He has captivated audiences in films like Leaving Las Vegas and Adaptation.

Jaeden Martell, recognized for his talent at a young age, plays the role of Joseph. He has impressed in movies such as IT and Knives Out. Meanwhile, Maxwell Jenkins, known for his role in the TV series Lost in Space, portrays Thomas with conviction.

Sadie Soverall, an emerging talent, adds her skills to the cast, promising a memorable performance.

The writer for the project is Michael Nilon, who has crafted a captivating story and screenplay. The movie is produced by a talented team consisting of Michael Nilon, David Wulf, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, and Braxton Pope.

Expectations: Thrills, Tension, and Heartfelt Journeys

Audiences can expect an enthralling experience from Arcadian, with a blend of action, suspense, and emotional depth. The film promises to immerse viewers in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where Nicolas Cage's character, Paul, must protect his sons from vicious creatures lurking every night.

As their fragile peace shatters due to a crucial mistake, the movie is sure to deliver intense thrills and heartfelt journeys as the family fights for survival.

Stay tuned for the latest news on the upcoming film Arcadian.

