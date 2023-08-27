Archer season 14 cast list and characters explored

The 14th and final season of FXX's Archer is all set to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The iconic animated series focuses on a group of secret agents and depicts their numerous misadventures. The highly philosophical show explores several themes like espionage, war, and politics, among many more. Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world's greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another.''

The description further reads:

''Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, "Archer" is an animated comedy that spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger's misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.''

Archer features H. Jon Benjamin in the lead role, voicing the titular character, along with various others essaying key supporting characters. The series is created by Adam Reed.

Archer season 14 voice cast: H. Jon Benjamin and others to return for the final season

1) H. Jon Benjamin as Sterling Archer

H. Jon Benjamin returns as Sterling Archer in the acclaimed FXX animated series. He's the protagonist of the story and the leader of the group. He's known to be a charismatic but highly narcissistic man. Sterling's character defines the thematic aspects of the show.

Over the years, Benjamin has received high praise for his voice-acting in the show. His other notable credits include Family Guy, Creative Control, Star Trek: Short Treks, and many more.

2) Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane

Aisha Tyler lends her voice to the character of Lana Kane in the show. Lana Kane is one of the top agents in the group. She's known for her bold and fearless nature, and her complicated relationship with Archer is one of the most fascinating aspects of the show.

Tyler has received massive critical acclaim for her performance in the series. She's previously appeared in Friends, Ghost Whisperer, Friendsgiving, and many more TV shows and movies.

3) Judy Greer as Cheryl Tunt

Judy Greer dons the role of Cheryl Tunt in the iconic animated TV series. Cheryl is known to be a volatile and emotional woman who was first hired as an assistant to Malory. Greer is an acclaimed actress who's played a wide variety of roles over the years in various TV shows and movies like Adaptation, The Descendants, What Women Want, White House Plumbers, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the show features many others voicing key supporting/minor characters like:

Amber Nash as Pam Poovey

Lucky Yates as Algernop Krieger

Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis

Natalie Dew as Zara Khan

The later teaser for the widely anticipated season 14 offers a glimpse of the various key events that will take place in the final installment. Viewers can expect an eventful last season as Archer and his group return for one last time with more hilarious and bizarre crimes and investigations.

Don't miss Archer season 14 on FXX on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.