'Archive 81' takeaway: Can a Season 2 be expected?

Archive 81 Season 1, created by James Wan and Rebecca Thomas, made an impactful arrival on the globally popular streaming service Netflix this January 14, 2022. The show has already started to gain a lot of positive responses from viewers for its ominous looks, eerie sound effects, thrilling storyline, and praiseworthy acting.

Since the trailer's launch for this supernatural mystery horror series, the viewers' anticipation and expectations were quite high, and it looks like it has succeeded in matching them.

Let's have a look at how the plot of the mystery horror series unpacks and whether a season 2 can be expected or not.

The plot of 'Archive 81' Season 1

A mind-bending slow burn

The series revolves around an archivist, Dan Turner, who specializes in repairing old videotapes. Turner lands a special project of reconstructing a dreadful incident that took place in Visser, a residential building in the city.

He gets himself involved in the investigation of videotapes that originally belonged to an anthropology student, Melody, and finds himself eventually getting trapped into an inexplicable web of mysteries, supernatural entities, and a heinous occult ritual.

The suspenseful events of the series have been woven in such a way that they keep the viewers arrested till the very end. The last two episodes of the series especially build up the tension to the highest level and when the series ends, it leaves the viewers wanting more.

Can 'Archive 81' season 2 be expected?

The horror series can be considered one of the most engaging mystery series on Netflix, and its ending has been quite impactful. However, the series left a trail of significant questions before ending its season 1.

One of the most crucial questions is what happened to Dan Turner? How did he end up in the year 1994? Another unanswered question is: Where are Iris Vos and Samuel? What happened to Jess all these years? What will Virgil do now?

With many questions of importance remaining unanswered, this only indicates a need for Season 2 and that a second season can definitely be expected.

Also Read Article Continues below

Starring Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner, Dina Shihabi as Melody Pendras, and Martin Donovan as Virgil, the show is receiving good reviews from critics. Don't forget to catch this ominous mystery horror series Archive 81, currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by R. Elahi