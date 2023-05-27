“Are you fr right now?:” Eminem Vs. Black Thought sparks viral debate among fans

Eminem and Black thought are in the middle of a viral fan debate following a tweet by the independent digital media publication Beats, Rhymes, & List on May 25, 2023, with a picture of the two artists, asking which artists listeners thought was the better musician.

The question has sent fans racing to defend their favourite artists, with many supporting Black Thought over Eminem as the better artist, as one netizen summed up with their tweet:

Fans debate Eminem and Black Thought virtues

One of the consistent points to come out of the ongoing debate is that both artists are great in their own regards and are equally deserving of respect, pointing out that the preference between the two among fans came down to personal taste.

Both artists are known for their lyricisms and thematic subjects, which fans acknowledged. Some prefer Black Thought's take on his racial and cultural issues as well as production qualities, while others think that the former has the better lyricism of the two.

✏️🔪•⥺ ⭄• @EricEpoteArt__



The biggest rapper alive is Eminem



The best rapper alive is Black Thought



Anything else is a biased opinion and all yall’s



“No offense !” *RJ Payne (<- ) The greatest rapper ever will forever be 2PacThe biggest rapper alive is EminemThe best rapper alive is Black ThoughtAnything else is a biased opinion and all yall’s #GOAT𓃵 lists are fd up anyways“No offense !” *RJ Payne (<- The greatest rapper ever will forever be 2PacThe biggest rapper alive is EminemThe best rapper alive is Black ThoughtAnything else is a biased opinion and all yall’s #GOAT𓃵 lists are fd up anyways“No offense !” *RJ Payne (<- 📶🐐💯) https://t.co/n0hUY3X8CF

Billy Ocean @UncleRoss_ Bar for Bar Black thought really in my top 3. And he aint 3. Bar for Bar Black thought really in my top 3. And he aint 3.

Suraj🥤 @Ryuzaki_34 The only person who can compete with eminem lyrically is KR$NA.



Not Kendrick Lamar, Not Lil Wayne, Not J Cole, Not Kanye, Not even pac or biggie anymore. Not royce or black thought. Not tech nine, $ And Eminem Are The Best Rappers of all time The only person who can compete with eminem lyrically is KR$NA. Not Kendrick Lamar, Not Lil Wayne, Not J Cole, Not Kanye, Not even pac or biggie anymore. Not royce or black thought. Not tech nine, $ And Eminem Are The Best Rappers of all time

While the debate itself is raging between the fans, the rappers themselves have worked together previously on the single Yah Yah, which was released as part of Eminem's eleventh studio album, Music to Be Murdered By, on January 17, 2020.

In an exclusive interview with hiphop24x7.com, Black Thought elaborated on his experience with working with the Slim Shady rapper, acknowledging that the rapper was at the top of the genre:

"We all want to be on a record with Eminem. We all want to be on a record with Hov.These are the people who are on top of our field. That’s the type of exposure that you can’t buy that sh*t. So this was a call like ‘yo it’s that time’ so you gotta get busy and that being said, I was not having my verse, I was not done, my time was up."

The rapper later acknowledges in the interview something that the debate has also brought out, that the two rappers listener demographics are vastly different:

"But I was still trying to tweak it make it just as best as I could because I felt like these are whole different demographical people who aren’t familiar with me but they familiar with Eminem and that’s gonna be the introduction to what it is that I do."

This is the latest incident in the continuing debate between white and black rappers, which was started after Billboard made the controversial choice to put Eminem at the number 5 spot on their 50th Greatest Rappers Of All Time.

Melle Mel had countered Billboard's choice, stating that the rapper was so high on the list solely because he's white, which triggered an intense debate, with 50 cent as well as Kurupt weighing in on the matter.

Poll : 0 votes