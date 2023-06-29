Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe cast list explored

Having screened at multiple events throughout the latter half of 2022 and early 2023, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe has captured the hearts of audiences with its poignant storytelling. The film is now expected to follow a wide theatrical release in summer of this year, but the exact of the premiere hasn't been announced yet.

Directed by Aitch Alberto in her feature directorial debut, this adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz's 2012 novel of the same name explores the journey of two Mexican American teenagers navigating their friendship, identities, and emerging sexuality in 1987 El Paso.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe has also been praised by LGBTQ+ organizations for its positive portrayal of a queer teenage romance. The Human Rights Campaign gave the film a perfect score of 100%, calling it "a moving and important film that will resonate with audiences of all ages."

Meet Eva Longoria and other actors who were seen in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

Max Pelayo as Aristotle Ari Mendoza

Hailing from from Austin, Texas, Max Pelayo shines in the role of Aristotle "Ari" Mendoza, the introspective and thoughtful protagonist of the story. The young actor skillfully portrays Ari's emotional depth and vulnerability as he navigates the complexities of his identity and relationships. With his nuanced performance, Pelayo captures Ari's journey toward self-discovery, making him relatable to the audience.

Reese Gonzales as Dante Quintana

Reese Gonzales delivers a remarkable performance as Dante Quintana, the charismatic and free-spirited counterpart to Ari. Gonzales brings energy to the role, embodying Dante's zest for life and unwavering optimism. His portrayal captures the evolution of Dante's character as he embraces his true self and explores himself alongside Ari. Gonzales is known for his roles in The Terminal List and Young Sheldon.

Eugenio Derbez as Jaime Mendoza

Eugenio Derbez takes on the role of Jaime Mendoza, Ari's father. He brings warmth and depth to the character by portraying a caring and supportive father figure. The actor captures the nuances of a parent struggling to understand and connect with his son during the transformative teenage years. Derbez is known for his roles in The Book of Life, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and the Oscar-winning film CODA.

Eva Longoria as Soledad Quintana

In Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, Eva Longoria shines as Soledad Quintana, Dante's supportive and loving mother. The actress is known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives, portraying a mother who embraces her son's individuality and encourages his self-expression. Longoria's portrayal adds emotional resonance to the film, highlighting the significance of parental acceptance and understanding.

Verónica Falcón as Liliana Mendoza

Verónica Falcón portrays Liliana Mendoza, Ari's mother, with grace and sensitivity. She embodies a mother's unconditional love and concern for her son's well-being. Falcón's performance adds a layer of emotional depth to the film, showing the complexities of a mother-son relationship with authenticity and empathy. The actress is best known for playing Camila Vargas in three seasons of Queen of the South.

Isabella Gomez as Gina Navarro

Isabella Gomez delivers a standout performance as Gina Navarro, a friend who plays a significant role in Ari's life. Her chemistry with Pelayo is captivating, reflecting the complexities of their friendship. Gomez's nuanced portrayal adds depth and authenticity to the film, highlighting the importance of connections and support during the teenage years. She is best known for her role in One Day at a Time.

Final thoughts

The cast of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe brings Benjamin Alire Sáenz's beloved characters to life with exceptional performances. Led by Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales, the talented ensemble captures the emotional depth, growth, and interconnectedness of these Mexican American teenagers.

With strong supporting performances in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe from Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria, Verónica Falcón, Isabella Gomez, and others, the cast adds layers of authenticity and humanity to the film, enhancing its powerful exploration of friendship, identity, and self-discovery.

Poll : 0 votes