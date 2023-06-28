Billie Jean King and wife Ilana Kloss named in Outsports' Power 100 list for being most powerful out LGBTQ people in American sports

Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana Kloss were recently named on Outsports' Power 100 list for being among the most influential LGBTQ individuals in American sports.

King was the first prominent female athlete to publicly come out as gay in 1981. Following her divorce from Larry King, she crossed paths with Kloss. They were in a relationship for four decades without a formal marriage before deciding to secretly tie the knot in 2018.

Outsports recently named Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss as the most powerful and influential LGBTQ individuals in American sports. The company is a sports news website dedicated to covering LGBTQ+ issues and personalities in both amateur and professional sports.

On Tuesday, June 27, King took to social media to express her and Kloss' gratitude for being named on the Power 100 list and wrote:

“@ilanakloss and I are humbled to be named to @outsports' "Power 100" list.”

King played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973, serving as its inaugural president. Her remarkable contributions to the advancement of LGBTQ+ rights and women's rights in sports earned her the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Billie Jean King to be the first female athlete to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Billie Jean King at the 2021 WTA Finals

Billie Jean King is poised to become the first female athlete to receive a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Sports Entertainment category. The announcement was made by the selection committee on their official website on Monday, June 26.

King took to Twitter to share the news and wrote:

“Thrilled to hear that l've been named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, in the Sports Entertainment category. Such an honor that I am the first woman athlete to receive this distinction. Thank you.”

King posted a video message expressing her immense joy upon receiving the honor, especially as a proud native of Southern California. She fondly reminisced about the time she had the privilege of joining Hollywood actress Holly Hunter, who portrayed her in the film "When Billie Beat Bobby," during the unveiling of her star.

“I’m so thrilled to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a native of Southern California, it is a dream come true,” King said. “I was fortunate to join Holly Hunter when her star was revealed — and now, it is an honor to join her and all of the other legends in Hollywood.”

The WTA founder will join former football player and actor Carl Weathers as the other honoree in the category.

