Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe: Tentative release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

One of the most anticipated films of the year Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is now gearing up for its release in theatres. While the official release date for the film hasn't been disclosed yet, it has been rumored that the film is scheduled to premiere on September 8, 2023.

Set in 1987 Texas, the film will follow the story of two 15-year-olds Aristotle and Dante as they encounter numerous challenges growing up and discover the importance of race, s*xuality, and relationships. The film is based on the critically-acclaimed 2012 novel of the same name by Benjamin Alire Saenz.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is written and directed by notable director Aitch Alberto. It is produced by the wildly popular actor singer and director Lin Manuel Miranda.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe will highlight the importance of race, ethnicity, and s*xuality

Blue Fox Entertainment recently released the trailer for the film and it has managed to absolutely break the internet. The film's trailer acquaints the viewers with the two protagonists Aristotle and Dante, who meet during an outing at the community pool. The boys bond over their similarities and are fascinated with each other's interests and abilities in their first meet itself.

Taking an instant liking to each, the duo becomes inseparable. They can be seen hanging out, exploring new hobbies together and even going to dinners at each other's houses.

However, it all changes when Dante reveals that he's going away for a year. With such a big change about to happen, Aristotle and Dante realize that they might be more than just friends. However, Aristotle ignores his feelings for Dante as he hasn't yet come to terms with his own s*xuality.

It is through this simple premise that the film brings out numerous complex themes. A major reason Aristotle does not reciprocate Dante's feelings for him is that same-gender relationships were frowned upon in society, and could even lead to complete isolation and expulsion.

The film portrays this essential window in a male's life where he turns from a boy to a man but in doing so stresses the importance of instilling the values of love and acceptance and being oneself.

Dante and Aristotle's story also brings out the condition of different races back in the 1980s for both the characters belong to Mexican American heritage. Dealing with their ethnicity and race and standing up against discrimination is also an important subject matter that the film will shed light upon.

With such a beautiful representation of characters and themes, the film holds true to its name as Aristotle and Dante set out on their pursuit to "discover the secrets of the universe" and in doing so make for a very enjoyable and emotional coming of age story.

Who stars in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe?

The film hosts an exceptional star cast with Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales in the lead roles of Aristotle and Dante.

While both actors are relatively new in the acting industry, their performance in the film's trailer has already managed to garner global appreciation. Their ability to accurately bring the famed novel characters to life and their beautiful chemistry has been lauded by audiences.

In addition to Pelayo and Gonzales, the film is also host to several other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including Eva Longoria, Isabella Gomez, Veronica Falcon, Eugenio Derbez, Luna Blaise, and Marlene Forte, among many others.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe will hit theatres later this year.

