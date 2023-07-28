Arranged Love on E!: Cast list explored

The new E! original movie, Arranged Love, will air on the channel on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The film centers around a young woman who runs a highly successful tech company. She soon decides to go back to her home country, India, pretending to be married in order to access her inheritance. Here's the official description of the movie, as per E! News:

''Arranged Love tells the story of Meera, a young woman who flees an arranged marriage in India, leaving her family behind for America. Years later, in an attempt to collect her family inheritance, Meera comes up with a plan to tell her family she is, in fact, married to the handsome Rama she met only moments ago. As she returns home with him to sign the paperwork, comedy, complications and genuine chemistry ensue.''

The film stars Sharmita Bhattacharya in the lead role, along with various others playing major supporting roles. Arranged Love is directed by Abi Varghese and written by Rachel Avery, Maninder Chana, and Arun Pal Singh.

Arranged Love cast list: Sharmita Bhattacharya, and others to star in new rom-com

1) Sharmita Bhattacharya as Meera

Sharmita Bhattacharya essays the character of Meera in Arranged Love. Meera runs a successful tech startup and is known to be an extremely charismatic and intelligent woman. When she learns that she can claim her inheritance back home in India, she pretends to be a married woman and returns to her home country to collect her inheritance.

Sharmita looks quite charming and impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly capturing her character's inherent charm and wit with astonishing ease. Fans can look forward to a highly impressive performance from her in the movie. Sharmita Bhattacharya's other notable TV and film acting credits include Bunny & Non-Bunnyness, grown-ish, iGirlfriend, American Crime Story, and many more.

2) Andres Joseph as Rama

Actor Andres Joseph is a part of the cast of the new E! rom-com. He plays the role of Rama in the film, but apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps. He's expected to play a pivotal role in protagonist Meera's life.

Fans might recognize Andres Joseph from Firefly Lane, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps, and many other movies and TV shows.

3) Anna Eilinsfeld

Anna Eilinsfeld is one of the main cast members of Arranged Love. Not much else is known about her character, but she's featured prominently in a scene from the film's sneak peek, wherein she talks to Meera about work.

Based on the clip, she seems to be a friend and co-worker of Meera's, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character would be explored in the film. Anna Eilinsfeld has previously appeared in Prodigal Son, The Following, and Blue Bloods.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others in pivotal supporting characters. These include:

Gaurav Pandey

Suchitra Pillai

Satyajit Sharma

Devin Crittenden

Cathy Shim

Prateek Shukla

Fans can watch Arranged Love on E! Entertainment Television on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.