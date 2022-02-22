Arthur series finale ending explained: Characters' grown-up jobs revealed

For the residents of Elwood City, Monday marked the end of a beautiful type of day, as PBS Kids' Arthur came to an end after 25 seasons.

We can all agree that this represents the end of an era, whether you've been a devoted fan since 1996, a casual purveyor of fans' warped memes, or weren't even aware the show was still showing until you heard about Mr. Ratburn's gay rat wedding a few years ago.

The show's latest episode, aptly titled All Grown Up, gave viewers a glimpse into the future of Arthur the Aardvark, Buster the Bunny, and everyone else. Here's what we found out about their final destination.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Arthur Ending explained: What happens to all the characters in their future

The episode concluded with Arthur reading the first chapter of his first book to his old buddies, sporting some very 20-years-later facial hair.

As everyone crowds around him to pressure him into divulging what he's hiding with his hands, we learn that he's authored the graphic novel Arthur's Eyes, which is also the title of the first episode of the show that aired in 1996.

Muffy runs for the mayor of Elwood, and George, the new owner of the Super Bowl, roots for her to win.

Francine works for a company that creates footwear, and her new hairdo is deserving of its own spinoff.

D.W. becomes a traffic cop, and not even the flirty advances of Bud Compson can keep her from giving a ticket where a ticket is due.

Buster gets employed as a teacher. It's unclear whether he appreciates his new life, but he has the appropriate outfit. Binky, on the other hand, lives the dream as a local news reporter.

This goodbye is bittersweet for many 1990s kids who grew up watching the show. Fans poured their hearts out, and many were left teary-eyed on the internet.

How does the series stand apart from other children cartoons

Since its debut in 1996, the series has earned Peabody and Emmy Awards for its poignant stories that promote kindness, understanding, and inclusion. It is based on the books by Marc Brown.

In 2019, the sitcom made headlines when it was revealed that Mr. Ratburn, the children's lifelong teacher, was gay. The 22nd season then featured a same-sex wedding, which is unusual for a children's show.

While the show comes to an end after 25 glorious seasons, PBS Kids plans to produce plenty of Arthur-related content in the years ahead, including podcasts, video shorts, and digital games.

