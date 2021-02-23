Asian Andy responds to sexual assault allegations 

Asian Andy has posted a lengthy statement with chat logs and a day-by-day breakdown of the events that transpired between February 16th to 19th.

Popular IRL streamer Asian Andy recently came under fire for sexual assault allegations after Twitter user Goblinclub claimed that Asian Andy tried to force himself on her.

Goblinclub provided a detailed account of the events that transpired during the texas snowstorm in a TwitLonger. She alleged that Asian Andy groped her during the stay at his house.

Asian Andy publishes statement regarding sexual assault allegations

Asian Andy shared his version of the story in a six-page Google Doc statement. The streamer's version of the story has some stark differences to the claims made by Goblinclub.

Goblinclub, in her statement, maintained that she was clear about not having any romantic interests in Asian Andy. However, the chat log provided by Asian Andy tells a different story, where she allegedly sent explicit images of herself.

Asian Andy shares his chat log with Goblinclub

Asian Andy stated that the two were in physical contact during the snowstorm. Asian Andy has stated that they cuddled and held hands, but he never groped or assaulted her.

Here's an excerpt from the document:

I never imagined seeing myself falsely depicted as a sexual assaulter. Especially since I am a real victim of sexual assault myself. I will not be going into detail about that, but I will never forget how I felt when it happened, and I would never want to impose those same feelings onto anyone else

No further statements have been made by Goblinclub as of yet.

